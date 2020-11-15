Enniskillen pair due in court over 'botched circumcisions'

A man and woman are due in court after two babies were taken to hospital following alleged botched circumcisions.

The pair were detained by police after paramedics were called to a house in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on November 6.

It's understood the children were admitted to the nearby South West Acute Hospital. A man and woman were later arrested on Wednesday.

The three-month-old children were transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast where they spent some days in intensive care critically ill but a spokesperson for the Belfast Trust declined to comment on their condition yesterday due to their age.

Police also arrested a 46-year-old man who presented himself for questioning and was later released with a file sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

Last night a police spokesperson told Sunday Life: "Detectives from Public Protection Branch have charged two people to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court following the report of an incident at an address in Enniskillen on Friday, November 6.

"A woman aged 33 and a man aged 35 have both been charged with two counts each of cruelty to children. They are both scheduled to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on November 30.

"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

The British Medical Association guidelines for circumcision for religious reasons, known as non-therapeutic circumcision, state parents should ensure the person carrying out the procedure is properly qualified to do so.

It states: "There have been rare cases in the UK where non-doctor practitioners have been imprisoned due to gross failings in the way the circumcision has been carried out, resulting in the death of, or life-changing injuries to a child."

But it also notes that there is "no requirement in law for these practitioners to have proven expertise, although there are standards that some practitioners ascribe to set by external collectives, associations and societies".