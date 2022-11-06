Entertainer Trevor Kelly fundraising for Air Ambulance NI after wife was airlifted to hospital following freak horse accident

Elizabeth Kelly with the pilot and paramedic who came to her rescue on the day of her accident

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known entertainers has revealed how Air Ambulance Northern Ireland personnel saved his wife’s life after she was kicked in the head by a horse in the Mourne Mountains.

Cabaret singer Trevor Kelly has launched a fundraising campaign to thank the “amazing” emergency responders for what they did in February 2018.

He says raising money for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is the least he can do for the lifesavers who came to his wife Elizabeth’s aid after her freak accident.

Elizabeth, a retired bank official, was out for a walk with a friend in the mountains when they encountered a group of what they thought were harmless horses in a field.

Animal lover Elizabeth approached to offer them food but one of the horses responded by attacking her, knocking her to the ground and kicking her in the head.

Luckily, her terrified friend had a mobile phone with her and was able to raise the alarm.

But the land ambulance crew who went to the scene couldn’t reach Elizabeth because of the difficult terrain. However, the AANI helicopter which was summoned landed nearby within eight minutes.

A medic put a critically ill Elizabeth in an induced coma — but the drama wasn’t over, because a technical issue with an engine meant the helicopter couldn’t take off with a patient on board, and so the PSNI helicopter came to the rescue.

Elizabeth was swiftly airlifted to Belfast and rushed into intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital where it was discovered that she had a fractured skull and other injuries.

Elizabeth Kelly with the pilot and paramedic who came to her rescue on the day of her accident

Trevor recalls: “I feared the worst, but thanks to the astonishing work of the hospital staff Elizabeth pulled through.

“After three weeks in intensive care, she was transferred to the neurological ward and then on to Musgrave Park Hospital for rehab; the whole process took eight months.

“But the main thing is that Elizabeth is now back with us.

“Her personality has returned, though her short-term memory is a bit shaky. But then so is mine.”

Trevor and Elizabeth — who remembers nothing about the accident and only knows what she’s been told about it — have both been to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland base at the former Maze prison site outside Lisburn to express their gratitude to the staff in person.

“We were particularly pleased that Elizabeth was able to meet the pilot and the medical team who attended to her on the day,” says Trevor.

He also wanted to thank the Air Ambulance charity in a more tangible way but the Covid-19 lockdown scuppered his plans until recently.

Recently, Trevor hosted his first fundraiser, a concert in east Belfast for the AANI charity.

He enlisted the assistance of celebrity friends including May McFettridge, Davy Hamilton and former X Factor contestant Laura Johnston.

And he hopes that the cabaret will be the first of many shows in the coming weeks and months to raise much-needed money for the AANI charity.

The crooner, who’s been a star of the city’s cabaret circuit for decades and who presents a weekly radio show on Belfast 89FM, stresses: “The Air Ambulance is a very necessary facility and I’m told they’re called out at least a couple of times a day.

“Their operational costs are more than £2m a year, so every penny we can collect for them is crucial because they get so little funding from the government.”

Trevor Kelly performing at the Abercorn

Trevor himself had a lucky escape in the IRA bomb attack on the Abercorn restaurant in Belfast in March 1972, when two young women were killed and 130 people were hurt.

He was performing in the cabaret club above the restaurant when the bomb exploded, and though he was blown off his feet, he wasn’t injured.

As for Elizabeth, her nightmare experience with horses hasn’t dampened her affection for them.

“Not too far away from where we live people have stable horses, which are sometimes out in the fields and Elizabeth talks to them as we walk past. She found out their names and one day she asked if she could go inside and pet them,” adds Trevor.