Eoghan Quigg has hands full on Father’s Day after birth of son

Former X Factor contestant and partner Amy over moon with ‘perfectly symmetrical’ family

X-Factor star Eoghan Quigg is enjoying a bumper Father’s Day after the arrival of son Camden gave him the “perfectly symmetrical” family.

The singer’s partner, Amy Campbell (29), gave birth to Camden in April, with the baby boy joining the couple’s three other children, Cooper (9), Milla (8) and Emmy Belle (2).

Eoghan and eldest child Cooper were overjoyed to welcome another boy to even things up.

“We have two boys and two girls now, perfect symmetry,” Eoghan told Sunday Life. “We’re absolutely over the moon.

Eoghan with partner Amy Campbell shortly after the birth of baby boy Camden

“Amy was amazing from start to finish. As a male in the delivery room, you feel very useless, but you just have to do what you can.

“It was amazing and he’s such a good baby. He’s just over 10 weeks old now and is doing really well. We’re still in our wee love bubble, which is really nice.

“They grow so fast though. He doesn’t even feel like a newborn anymore. I feel like we’ve passed that stage already.

“I remember people telling me to enjoy this phase with Emmy Belle because it’ll go so fast, and I know it sounds cliched, but it’s true — it goes so quickly.

“This is my second child, but we have four now, with Cooper, Milla and Emmy. Ach, it’s just been so lovely.”

Eoghan with his two-month-old son, Camden (Picture: Martin McKeown)

Dungiven man Eoghan shot to fame as a teenage contestant on X-Factor in 2008, placing third and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Take That, Cheryl Cole and Simon Cowell.

He has since enjoyed a varied career as a singer and amateur footballer, as well as becoming a dedicated family man.

His first child, Emmy, was born in August 2021 and is apparently besotted with new baby brother Camden, while the couple’s eldest, Cooper, is cock-a-hoop to have a little sibling.

Eoghan continued: “Emmy is just over two now and she’s talking away, doing her own thing. She’s a bossy boots and ruling the roost already, and it just seems like yesterday she was born. Time flies.

“She’s definitely entered the terrible twos stage, but it’s so interesting. She can hold a conversation now and tell you what she wants and doesn’t want.

Eoghan and his family (Picture: Martin McKeown)

“She can tell you ‘no’ as well, which is funny, but she loves her wee brother. She’s very affectionate towards him.

“We didn’t know if there would maybe be a bit of sibling rivalry between them, but she seems to be adapting extremely well.

“Maybe it’s because he’s a wee boy. It might have been different if he’d been a girl, but she loves him.

“The first thing she says when she wakes up is, ‘Where’s Camden?’, and she wants to see him and give him a hug.

“Long may it continue because I know it probably won’t later in life.

“Cooper and Milla are absolutely delighted as well, Cooper especially as he’s the oldest and has two younger sisters, so he was really hoping for a wee brother.

Eoghan and Amy with a baby Emmy Belle

“He got what he wanted, so I was really happy for him more than anybody because I knew how much he wanted someone he could stick in nets and shoot footballs at. He really wanted a wee brother, so he was over the moon.

Cooper and Milla have grown up close in age and we wanted the same for Emmy, so it’s worked out well.

“I wouldn’t have cared if it was a boy or a girl. I adore Emmy and would have had another girl in a heartbeat, but I am delighted it was boy. I just wanted them to be happy and healthy on arrival.”

Eoghan and Amy have been spending time at home with their new addition and had to take the little one for some all-important injections last week.

“It’s such a horrible time for a parent, never mind the child,” Eoghan said. “He’s the one getting the injections, but you’re the one who is struggling the most with it.

Eoghan on X Factor in 2008

“He was grand though, just a wee quick cry and that was him done, but then he’s to go back in a couple of weeks for a few more.”

In a remarkable coincidence, Camden was born in the month of April, just like sister Emmy Belle, mum Amy and Eoghan’s mum, Denise.

The proud dad continued: “He was due on the last day of March, so he was a wee bit late. I actually wanted him to be born in March because April is turning into an expensive month for me.

“It was a pretty normal delivery, and Amy was brilliant, an absolute superhero. I honestly can’t thank her enough for giving me beautiful children. She really is a superstar.

“Women are just a different breed — they are the superior gender. It’s insane the things that they can do, so I’m very proud of her. She’s absolutely amazing.”

Eoghan on X Factor with Ronan Keating

Eoghan remains in the dark about Father’s Day plans but is optimistically hoping for some serenity with four children in the house.

He said: “I’m not sure what the plan is. It’s my day, so they asked what I wanted, and I said, ‘Peace and quiet’ but I’m sure Amy will have stuff planned.

“She always does and I’m sure we’ll have a lovely day.

“It’ll be lovely just to spend time with the family. Since we had Camden, I’ve stopped working on Sundays anyway to do just that.

“I would have been heavily working in weddings and the music scene on that day before, but not now.

“Today will be extra special as it’s Father’s Day. I’ll enjoy it because it only happens once a year.”