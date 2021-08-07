Equality body won’t rule on centre named after IRA terrorists

THE Equality Commission has refused to intervene in the row over the naming of a Sinn Fein advice centre after two IRA terrorists.

The party's advice centre in Castlewellan is named after IRA members Peter McNulty and Paul Magorrian.

Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis asked the Equality Commission to intervene and rule if it is "appropriate'” for a publicly funded parliamentary advice office, which is used by the area's Sinn Fein MP, Chris Hazzard, to be named after IRA men.

But the Commission has refused to intervene - becoming the third major scrutiny body not to get involved after the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority both ruled out taking any action, saying they had no grounds to investigate.

The Equality Commission told Mr Lewis: ”In terms of discrimination in the provision of goods, facilities and services on the grounds of religious belief, philosophical belief and/or political opinion, this is covered in Article 28 of The Fair Employment and Treatment (NI) Order. In respect of this aspect of the protection provided by the law, a potential complainant would need to allege that they were refused the services of the service provider or were offered services that were on less favourable terms than those offered to others.

“There is limited case law in the area of FETO goods, facilities and services and it is not clear whether the name of an office in itself would amount to a detriment.''

Mr Lewis said: “I’m shocked though rarely surprised that yet another agency abdicates responsibility for ensuring that the office of the Member of Parliament for South Down remains a neutral environment. It’s a sad reflection of the fact that nobody wants to be seen to take Sinn Fein on.

“I accept that this issue has been on going for some time. However, for the people of South Down - especially the innocent victims - this issue hasn’t gone away. The signage stands as an ever-present insult to the memory of their loved ones and a glorification of terrorists who bombed, shot and maimed their way around this constituency. ''

He claimed the Equality Commission has become the latest in a long list to abdicate their responsibility and allow “a blatant glorification of terrorism in naming the office after a man who blew himself up (McNulty) and another man (Magorrian) who was shot by the army as he lay in wait to ambush them in Castlewellan.''

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Chris Hazzard MP's office provides a first class constituency service to everyone in South Down without fear or favour, and its services are widely used by people from right across the political spectrum and right across the community.”