Ex-Asda worker accused of  exposing himself in park

A former retail worker has denied exposing himself to a group of teenagers in a park after allegedly boasting about having five boyfriends.

Acheson Blair (60), from Ballyclare, is charged with indecent behaviour, committing a lewd act by exposing himself and assault following the incident.

Appearing at Laganside Magistrates court last week the former Asda and Woodsides department store worker denied the charges and claimed to have been the victim of an assault by a gang of teens.

The court heard police were called to Sixmile Park in Ballyclare shortly after 6pm on July 22 after the defendant allegedly approached a group of teenage boys before exposing himself to one of them.

Prosecutors said Mr Blair “approached one young man and asked him how his day was before telling him he had five boyfriends.

“He then put his hands into his own shorts and moved them in a masturbatory motion, the defendant then pulled his shorts down and exposed himself to the young male.

“Once he had pulled his shorts back up he grabbed the young man and said ‘I am going to take you to the bushes’ before the young male told him to ‘get to f***’.”

Prosecutors told the court the youngster involved in the incident had sustained an injury to his stomach during the interaction.

Defence solicitors on behalf of Mr Blair told the court he “vehemently denies” the offences and says he was engaged in conversation by the youths while he was making his way home.

His representatives said the conversation was “initially amicable” but became “rather sexual in tone from the youths who were consuming alcohol.

“Mr Blair sought to extricate himself and was struck with a magazine during the course of the conversation before being followed home by the group.

“Once he arrived home they forced entry into his property by pushing open his back gate during which Mr Blair sustained an injury.

“Neighbours came out as the youths were abusing him and calling him names.”

The court was told the alleged injured party had followed Mr Blair and shouted at him “what are you doing you paedo f***!” before a neighbour approached the youngster and gave him a glass of water.

Remanding the defendant in custody District Judge John Meehan said: “There has been a formal statement of complaint taken from the victim. Given the reckless nature of the alleged offending and the nature of the alleged predilections of this man I refuse bail.”

Acheson Blair, of Mossvale Park, Ballyclare, is due back in court later this month.