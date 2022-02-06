Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon ‘devastated’ over pervert coach Barry Bennell’s child abuse of his friend

Neil Lennon is haunted and devastated by the child abuse inflicted by serial football paedophile Barry Bennell on one of his closest pals.

The ex-Celtic manager (50), said he was “gobsmacked” when he heard his friend Andy Woodward was one of the victims of the abuser, who is serving a 34-year jail term for more than 50 sexual offences against boys.

He added looking back it explained the “nervous disposition” of the Crewe player, for whom he was best man at his first wedding.

Speaking about how he felt when Bennell’s abuse of his former Crewe teammates came to light, the Lurgan sportsman explained: “I was absolutely devastated. I was the best man at Andy’s first wedding and we’d travel to training every day with Gareth Whalley (former Crewe player.)

“He never said a thing, but Andy always had a bit of a nervous disposition — and in hindsight, I can understand why now.

“To say I was gobsmacked when I heard what had happened is an understatement, even though I knew Bennell had a link to the family.”

Neil said he also knew Bennell’s victim Steve Walters (50), who played for Crewe from 1989 to 1995.

He added: “Stevie’s whole family had left Cornwall when he joined Crewe — his grandparents put me up in digs for a time. Even though he never really made it, I swear he would have been the last one I’d have down as being the victim of abuse.

“The whole saga hit me quite hard and I was part of the investigation, even though most of us didn’t have a clue at that time.”

From 1990 to 1996 Neil played for Crewe Alexandra, the club football coach Bennell (right) used as the bases for much of his child abuse.

He played with Andy and Steve at Crewe in the 1990s and said in 2018 when Bennell was sentenced for child abuse he had “no inkling whatsoever” of the assaults.

Neil also told in an interview with the new issue of football magazine FourFourTwo of his own battles with mental health and years of death threats.

He said he was proud revealing his depression struggle in his 2007 autobiography had inspired other athletes to talk about their mental health anguish.

Neil also said he wishes the perpetrators of the sectarian abuse he suffered knew how much playing football meant to him.

He reflected on the years of threats — which included bullets in the post: “It was a horrible time and something that was difficult to take.

“It was more to do with the fact that I played for Celtic than my Catholic background. Anton Rogan (a former defender) had experienced something similar a few years earlier.

“I loved international football and put my heart and soul into it, but that wasn’t enough for some.”

He dramatically pulled out of captaining the Northern Ireland team in 2002 in a friendly against Cyprus in Belfast after receiving death threats from the LVF.

He said about his decision: “I decided enough was enough. You can only take so much, and it wasn’t helping the team either… I just wish those who instigated it realised what playing for Northern Ireland meant to me.”