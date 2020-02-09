Ex-cop faces misconduct charge over Bryson probe

A former police officer will appear in court on Thursday accused of misconduct in public office.

The case against Lesley Stock, whose address is listed as Tennent Street PSNI station in Belfast, relates to her conduct during an investigation into loyalist Jamie Bryson over the flag protests.

She was charged after a Police Ombudsman probe led to a file being sent the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Bryson made several complaints to the watchdog alleging that Ms Stock made inappropriate use of social media during the PSNI investigation.

The ex-police officer has yet to enter a plea, with her appearance at Laganside Magistrates' Court in Belfast listed as a PPS summons.

Bryson was at the forefront of the loyalist flag protests that blocked roads in opposition to the decision to fly the Union flag from Belfast City Hall on designated days only.

He stood trial in 2015 and was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence for taking part in unlawful public processions. Bryson unsuccessfully appealed the conviction in 2016.

Jamie Bryson

The Police Ombudsman first referred Lesley Stock to the PPS in 2017, saying: "We have completed an investigation into allegations that a police officer made inappropriate use of social media.

"As is normal practice when we receive allegations of a potentially criminal nature, we have submitted a file to the Public Prosecution Service for their consideration."

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk