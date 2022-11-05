Ex-DUP man’s sex case now in hands of senior prosecutor

THE case against a former DUP councillor accused of child sexual grooming has been sent to a senior prosecutor, a court has been told.

William Walker is on bail facing two counts of attempting to sexually communicate with a child in February this year.

The charges against the 59-year-old, originally from Killyleagh, but now with an address at a hotel on Palentine Road in Blackpool, arise after a `sting’ by a so-called paedophile hunter group.

It alerted police, who in turn arrested the politician. Walker was suspended by the DUP and it recently emerged he resigned from his long-standing role as a councillor.

During a brief mention of the case at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, a prosecution lawyer said a full file had been received last month and she was seeking an adjournment for a decision on how the case will progress.

Walker, who served on Newry and Mourne District Council, was not present for the brief hearing when his case was adjourned until December.