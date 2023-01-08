Ex-engineer fails in £350m lawsuit against lawyers, cops and judges

‘Baseless’ case thrown out, with litigant ordered to pay costs

A consultant engineer who tried to sue the police, lawyers, judges and various public bodies for £350m for not enforcing an anti-harassment order has lost his case.

Paul Murphy issued two writs against a total of 24 legal professionals and organisations claiming various failures which he said harmed both him and society in general.

Among them were: PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne; director of the Public Prosecution Service, Stephen Herron, and his predecessor, Barra McGrory KC; the Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, and her predecessor, Dr Michael Maguire; and the Law Society of Northern Ireland.

In his claim, Mr Murphy alleged that he endured a “campaign of humiliation and degrading treatment at the hands of the order recipient” as he alleged the non-molestation order had not been properly enforced.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

But in a judgment issued just before Christmas, High Court Master Mark Harvey agreed to strike out the “baseless” actions against the defendants, as Mr Murphy had not set out the precise details of the claims against them, 19 months after the start of the case.

The ruling explained that Mr Murphy had been granted a protection from harassment order following legal proceedings in 2014 and 2015.

In March 2021, Mr Murphy, who now works as a full-time carer, issued his first writ against 19 defendants claiming £250m in damages for “gross professional negligence, gross professional malpractice, gross misfeasance in public office, abuse of position, refusal to act in accordance with their statutory duties and responsibilities”. He also claimed for “unlawful/criminal activities, contempt and disregard for the established law, breaches of human rights, constitutional rights, collusion and conspiring, perversion of the course of justice, institutional sectarianism, institutional bias, discrimination and prejudice towards the plaintiff, protection of a criminal, and numerous miscarriages of justice”.

Director of the Public Prosecution Service Stephen Herron.

A second writ issued later that month sought a further £50m for what the judge described as “essentially similar allegations” against a further five defendants.

But despite the length of time the case had been running and his written submissions, Master Harvey said Mr Murphy had failed to disclose “anything amounting to a reasonable cause of action”.

Agreeing to throw out the cases, Master Harvey said: “Given the proceedings were issued over 19 months ago, it is not unreasonable to expect this plaintiff, who has clearly ‘lived and breathed’ this case for some time, to set out in some detail, as best he could, even allowing for the fact he is not legally trained, the precise nature of the allegations against the defendants.”

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson

Noting Mr Murphy’s role as a carer, Master Harvey said: “The mental, physical and emotional energy required for such a commendable role no doubt takes a toll and the pursuit of this baseless litigation is an unnecessary distraction for him.

“It also causes strain and anxiety to the many defendants, whose reputations he is seeking to impugn through a scattergun approach to issuing writs in the high court.”

Master Harvey also ordered Mr Murphy to pay the costs of all the defendants involved in the case.