Ex-GAA chair to stand trial for £15k cheque fraud

This is ex-chair of the Fermanagh Ladies GAA team who is due to stand trial accused of cheque fraud totalling more than £15,000.

Tanya Rhatigan faces a total of 44 charges of theft and fraud dated between 2010 and 2014.

She appeared at Monaghan District Court last week where Judge Raymond Finnegan adjourned the case for trial at the county’s circuit court on April 18.

Rhatigan, of Killard Road in Newtownbutler, was freed on continuing bail and is required to sign at a gardai station twice a week.

Before she was appointed chair of Fermanagh Ladies, Rhatigan held the posts of vice-chair and assistant treasurer of the county’s women’s team.

She has now stood down as chair after only taking up the role last year.

Rhatigan was still in post to present the Senior League winner’s trophy to Derrygonnelly Harps ladies after they secured the Division One title last September.