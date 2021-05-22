Ex-Glentoran kitman to contest paedophile charges

THERE are more than 300 pages of documents in the paedophilia case against an ex-kit manager for an Irish League club, a court has heard.

Aaron Foster faces nine charges including abuse of a position of trust with children and possession of indecent images of children.

The 25-year-old ex-Glentoran kitman denies all the offences and is due to contest the matter later this year.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court last week, his barrister told a district judge the case was a complex one.

He added that there were more than 300 pages of evidence and documentation to be read before the matter could progress.

A special measures application for a witness to give evidence via an intermediary will be made in due course, the hearing was told.

District Judge Liam McStay agreed to adjourn the case until July 1 while issues surrounding legal aid were resolved.

According to court documents, east Belfast-based Foster incited a boy aged under 18 to engage in sexual activity and was in possession of indecent images of children.

He is further accused of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and of encouraging a child to take a sexual image of another minor.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed on dates in November 2017.

Foster, who is originally from Lisburn but is now living in McAllister Court, was kit manager for Glentoran and a scout for the Irish League Championship outfit Harland & Wolff Welders.

There is no suggestion that either club had anything to do with the alleged offences.

Sunday Life previously contacted Foster to offer him the opportunity to comment on the matter, but he declined.