Ex-lawyer and politician faces fraud charges

Former UUP councillor Greene accused of abusing position as solicitor

A FORMER solicitor and one-time Tory election candidate is due to appear in court charged with two counts of fraud.

Ex-Ulster Unionist councillor David Greene is alleged to have acted unlawfully in relation to clients’ funds at Lisburn law firm Greene and Malpas more than a decade ago, according to court documents.

In one charge, the 66-year-old is accused of making a gain for himself or causing a loss to a man between April 2007 and August 2009.

The second alleges he acted unlawfully in relation to £12,000 paid to the firm for stamp duty and caused loss to a client and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Greene, of Drumaknockan Lane in Hillsborough, is due before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday in answer to the two charges of fraud by abuse of position.

The case is listed for a preliminary enquiry hearing after which it will be transferred to the Crown Court.

As well as his former legal career, Greene also had a nightclub venture in the 1990s which ended in failure.

Along with his wife Olive, he purchased the ill-fated Visions nightclub at the Deerpark Hotel in 1997.

But it flopped, leaving him with debts estimated to be around £750,000.

By the time he was declared bankrupt he had already stood down as a councillor on the old Lisburn Council, where he had held the role of planning committee chairman.

The couple eventually sold the Deerpark Hotel for £500,000 but the price fell well short of what he owed to creditors, who pursued him through the courts.

When Greene stood down as a councillor his seat was won by the DUP candidate, which led then leader Peter Robinson to boast the result “will rock Glengall Street to its foundations”, referring to the UUP’s headquarters at the time.

In the 1992 UK general election Greene stood as the Conservative candidate in East Belfast.

Despite it being his one and only tilt at the seat, he came third, attracting 3,314 votes, finishing behind then Alliance Party leader John Alderdice and Mr Robinson, who held the seat.