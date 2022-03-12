Ex-lawyer to stand trial on fraud charges

A former solicitor and politician is to stand trial accused of abusing his position to commit a stamp duty fraud.

Ex-Lisburn councillor David Greene (66) appeared at Craigavon Crown Court via video link to deny the two charges against him.

The former Ulster Unionist councillor is alleged to have acted unlawfully in relation to clients’ funds at Lisburn law firm Greene and Malpas more than a decade ago.

Greene, from Hillsborough, Co Down is accused of making a gain for himself or causing a loss to a named client between April 2007 and August 2009.

He also accused of acting unlawfully in relation to £12,000 in stamp duty paid to him, causing a loss to a different named client and to HM customs between March 2009 and June 2011.

Greene, from Drumaknockan Lane, stood as a Conservative Parliamentary candidate in East Belfast in 1992, finishing a distant third behind then sitting MP Peter Robinson and Alliance’s John Alderdice.

As well as being a businessman and lawyer, Greene has also been a businessman.

Along with his wife Olive, he purchased the ill-fated Visions nightclub at the Deerpark Hotel in 1997 – but the venture ended in failure.

Greene was freed on continuing bail last week with his trial scheduled to begin on June 6.