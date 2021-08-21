Ex-Manchester fire chief in running for top NI job

A VETERAN fire chief who apologised to the families of the Manchester terror attack victims is in the running to be appointed Northern Ireland’s new chief fire officer.

Ballycastle man Peter O’Reilly (55) has been tipped to take the £128K top post which was advertised in May.

It is understood the interview process has been completed.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The process for the appointment of a Chief Fire and Rescue Officer is ongoing. We expect this process to be concluded in the coming weeks."

Mr O’Reilly previously served for 21 years in the NIFRC.

He was Greater Manchester Chief Fire Officer at the time of the 2017 jihadi bombing at an Adriana Grande concert in Manchester Arena that killed 23 civilians and injured more than 1,000.

Although the explosion occurred at 10:31pm the first fire crew did not arrive on the scene until 12:39am – two hours after the blast.

It contained just 12 regular firefighters, the number that would be deployed to a house fire. Specialist crews, with better kit and more training in how to treat blast injuries, were kept back.

In a personal apology to the families of the dead at an inquest last month, Mr O’Reilly said: “I am so sorry and I will regret my failings for the rest of my life.”

He explained that he was not initially told there had been a bomb at Manchester Arena, and did not know that none of his fire crews had been sent to the incident.

Mr O’Reilly retired four months after the attack.

In October 2020 after moving back to Northern Ireland he was appointed as chief executive officer of Transport Training Services (NI) Ltd.

The veteran firefighter has described working in the fire services as “being in my DNA”.

