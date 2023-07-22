Ex-NF leader claims community is against Portrush Pride

A racist thug who once headed the National Front in Northern Ireland has tried to claim the Portrush community is against gay pride.

Mark Brown, who posts under a pseudonym on Facebook, made the unsupported statement after a gay councillor said Brown and a “handful of fascists” wouldn’t ruin the upcoming Causeway Pride event due to be held in the town.

The far-right activist, who was once jailed for a racially motivated attack on a taxi driver, branded those behind it as the “queer tent”, who are attempting to “force debauchery and other societal ills on our townsfolk”.

Brown also called on people to “end normalising sexual deviancy” and shared a picture with the caption “protect our children”.

Openly gay SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said of Brown’s remarks: “As seen with recent ‘protests’ organised by far-right groups in this area, they have absolutely no support from the local community in what is a welcoming and tolerant place.

“The actions of a handful of far-right fascists will not ruin what’s set to be a great day in Portrush and I’d urge as many people as possible to come along and send a clear message that hate won’t win in Portrush or anywhere else.”

After Mr de Faoite’s remarks were published in the Belfast Telegraph, Brown shared the article stating: “Right now, we are witness to the disfigurement and a profound campaign to change the mental horizon of our people by peddling anti-science, anti-organic, gibberish.”

He said the support of the gay pride event was “at odds with the community view”.

Brown has also been involved in anti-refugee protests held in Portrush and led a protest against the settlement of Syrian refugees in Coleraine.

In 2019 Brown was jailed for two months for a “vile” racially motivated assault on a taxi driver in Co Antrim.

A judge said Brown had gone “beyond the criminal pale” during the incident, for which he was handed a two-month prison sentece.

He punched the taxi driver, originally from the Middle East, on the head, got out without paying the £18.40 fare and then chased the man’s car as he tried to phone the police.

Sentencing Brown, Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said: “This was a racially aggravated offence. You did admit that you expressed quite abhorrent racist views in respect of this man while denying any assault and making off.

“There is no place in our society for this type of behaviour, no place in this society for racism”.