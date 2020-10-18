Ex-Northern Ireland grammar teacher (80) faces historic sex charge

A FORMER vice-principal of a prestigious school has been scooped on a European Arrest Warrant for an alleged historic sex offence, Sunday Life can reveal.

Lindsay Thompson Brown was detained at Manchester Airport and brought to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old ex-teacher at Bangor Grammar School appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday via videolink from the police station in the seaside town.

Court documents state Brown faces a single charge of indecent assault on a male between May 31 and September 30, 1978.

Objecting to Brown being released on bail, a lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service said he had no suitable address at which to live.

The lawyer added that Brown had been living in France for the last 20 years and no longer had an address in Northern Ireland.

His address according to court papers is in the seaside town of Pirou in the Normandy region in the north-west of the country.

Brown's solicitor said there was accommodation available with his brother in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, and that he has no intention of fleeing abroad.

But he added that Brown would have to complete a two-week coronavirus quarantine having travelled from France before he could live there.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to release Brown on his own bail of £500 but ordered him to surrender his passport and travel documents to police.

The case was adjourned until November 11 to allow a file to be prepared for the matter to be transferred to Belfast Crown Court.

According to Bangor Grammar's Old Grammarians association for former pupils, Brown joined the school in January 1968 as an assistant geography teacher.

He went on to be appointed housemaster and was given the nickname Pogle (later corrupted to Pogo) due to his resemblance to a character from a popular children's TV programme Pogle's Wood of the 1960s.

Brown would also help with the school play and later was also put in charge of swimming, became vice-chairman of the debating society and set up the junior Scripture Union bible club.

He left the school after taking voluntary redundancy in 1997.