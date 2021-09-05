Ex-PSNI officer Pamela Colville charged over alleged assault outside primary school

A retired senior detective will go on trial later this month accused of common assault and disorderly behaviour outside a Co Down primary school.

Retired Detective Inspector Pamela Colville (49) who was a senior investigator in the Public Protection branch of the PSNI, faces two charges arising from an incident outside the primary school on March last year 18.

She is accused of common assault on a male and disorderly behaviour.

Colville spent more than 26 years as a police officer.

Charged alongside Colville is 29-year-old serving police officer Amy McDowell, with an address c/o PSNI headquarters on the Knock Road and 53-year-old Joanne Adair, from Beverley Way in Ards.

While McDowell faces a single count of disorderly behaviour, Adair is charged with assault and using disorderly behaviour.

Following a brief mention of the case at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer listed the case for contest on September 30 with a review on September 14.