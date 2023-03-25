Ex-PUP leader feared death during bloody loyalist feud

EX- PUP leader Dawn Purvis has told of how she feared she would be shot dead during the loyalist feud of 2000.

The former east Belfast MLA also revealed she was excluded from talks with the UVF about decommissioning because she was a woman despite being a senior party figure.

Mrs Purvis was speaking to Eamonn Mallie in the latest episode of his Face to Face series which airs this Tuesday.

Speaking about her time working directly alongside David Ervine she is asked if she ever felt afraid from within loyalism.

“Probably the most fearful I ever was during the loyalist feud in 2000,” she said.

“David and I were involved in negotiations to try to end the loyalist feud...I was driving David around certain areas, we had to avoid certain areas, we had to take evasive action when I was driving.

“Members of the PUP were being targeted and my family was genuinely frightened, and I was genuinely frightened, for my own safety.”

When asked if she thought she could be shot dead she said: “Yes...when I left the house in the morning I wasn’t sure if I was going to come home to the house in the evening.”

Mrs Purvis said it was the UVF murder of Bobby Moffett in 2010 that prompted her to step down as leader of the party, the role she had inherited from the late David Ervine.

“I understood he had done nothing wrong, he was not threat to the union but he basically put it up to the UVF, he challenged their authority,” she said.

“The year before the UVF had decommissioned, I was there when they made their statement and I said at that time, I repeated the words of David Ervine when he died in 2007 in his unpublished article was used to say that the next logical step for the people’s army was to leave the stage before the people turn on the army.

“But when Bobby Moffett was shot there was no rhyme nor reason, it was completely wrong and I was not going to be an apologist for UVF violence.”

Though she was present at the UVF decommissioning announcement Mrs Purvis said she was excluded from the talks that led to the group handing over its weapons.

“I think in my relationship with the PUP and the UVF I was disadvantaged, I wasn’t seen as being or regarded as ‘of them’,” she said.

On discrimination against women in politics at the moment she said: “Women are more visible in politics and there are role models for young women to follow but I still think women are treated abysmally.

“Not only by parliamentarians but the misogyny that exists within the institutions is still there, the misogyny that exists within the media is still there.”

Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with Dawn Purvis airs on ITV at 10.45pm on Tuesday.