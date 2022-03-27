Ex-soldier avoids jail over child sex abuse images

Judge blasts claims memory affected by brain injury

A former Army Corporal has avoided jail after admitting making and possessing indecent images of children.

Philip Francis McLernon claimed he couldn’t remember looking at the explicit photos and videos.

The court was told the 52-year-old has a brain injury which impinges on his cognitive functioning.

That injury was sustained during a training exercise when he was a corporal in the army in 2001.

But the judge said there was nothing in the medical evidence that would back up his claims.

Her view was that he had tried to “so far as you are able to, to hide behind the acquired brain injury’’.

Earlier this year McLernon, from Meadow Lands in Antrim, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing and making indecent images of children between 2010 and 2015.

When cops searched his home, they seized a number of electronic devices including a laptop.

On it, they found 13 images and 11 videos, assessed as Category A, which are of a very explicit nature, and a further 22 images at level B.

The court was told the offence of making arose when a device created an electronic file in relation to the viewing or downloading of an image or video.

But a defence lawyer conceded that though the images are vile “on the scale of offending, this case is at the lower end of the scale” given that some cases relate to thousands and thousands of images.

The court was also told while he cannot remember looking at the images, “He has expressed remorse for the impact on the victims”.

The judge told McLernon: "What you have done is heinous because these images were produced by someone in the course of abusing children and the reason those children are abused is so that people like you can look at them.”

She said he had already paid a heavy price as his wife has left him and his family have been “deeply affected,” because of his brain injury.

McLernon was handed a six month jail sentenced — suspended for four years.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for seven years and was also made the subject of a seven year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.