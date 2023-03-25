Ex-soldier jailed over sick child images plans to appeal sentence

An ex-solider jailed for having more than 200 images and videos of child sexual abuse is to appeal his sentence.

Andrew Maxwell admitted to amassing the depraved haul discovered by police officers on electronic devices when they raided his home.

The 62-year-old Lisburn man even created a fake profile to chat with other perverts in online forums, in one instance about the rape of a child, over the course of seven years.

When interviewed by police Maxwell admitted his crimes, saying he had created the Leslie Crisp profile “to get things started”.

He also admitted to trying to entice a girl to look at a pornographic image.

“I’m so sorry. You don’t know how ashamed I am,” he told officers.

At his sentencing hearing at Craigavon Crown Court in December the prosecution said the offences were aggravated because some of the images involved children as young as six, and the chat logs “display a very graphic” interest in the abuse of children.

The court was told Maxwell had a clear record, “accepts entirely his culpability and wishes to formally apologise”.

It was submitted that as a result of his Army career, from which he was given an exemplary discharge, Maxwell had been left with PTSD.

He then used alcohol, sex and drugs to cope as he tried to “forget about the horrors he had seen”.

Maxwell, of Ashela Place in Lisburn, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with a further 10 months on licence.

He was also made subject of a seven-year sexual offences prevention order and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

But he is now taking his case to the Court of Appeal in a bid to have the sentence reduced.

The case is listed for a hearing on Friday at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.