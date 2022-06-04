Ex-teacher accused of indecent assault against male pupil in 1990s remanded in custody

A former teacher accused of indecent assault against a male pupil in the 1990s has been remanded into custody.

Patrick Gerard Sharkey was arrested on the foot of a warrant and has now been charged with indecent assault.

A police officer confirmed they were historic allegations allegedly involving two victims carried out over a 16-month period and totalling six counts.

The court was told the authorities had been contemplating extradition proceedings, but the 79-year-old had been arrested in England a week ago when he had flown in to visit family.

Sharkey is originally from Donegal but has been living at Route D’Oradour in Linards in central France.

On Tuesday, the hearing in Ballymena was told Sharkey’s passport had been seized and he was considered a ‘flight risk’.

However, his defence barrister argued: “He wasn't a fugitive during his time in France. He was living there entirely lawfully without knowing there were potential criminal proceedings coming forward in Northern Ireland.

“He is a 79-year-old man who has no record. He is an Irish citizen, originally from Donegal. The complaints arose around 2018/19. He [didn’t] know anything about them until this weekend and he has been living in France since his retirement. Having been there in his youth he had decided to retire to France and has been there for some 17 years. He previously worked as a teacher.”

The barrister said Sharkey's arrest “came as a complete surprise to him” and he was “entitled to a presumption of innocence in respect of these allegations”.

The court was also told the pensioner had a number of health conditions and recently had a heart attack.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said the “quite serious allegations” related to the complainants being “young persons at school” whilst the defendant “was in his occupation as a school teacher”.

The judge said he had a “very difficult balance” concerning bail, which he refused on the basis of a “risk of flight”.

Sharkey was remanded in custody to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court via video-link later this month.