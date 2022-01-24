Ex-UDA chief Andre Shoukri’s second motoring conviction in less than a month

Shoukri done for driving without a licence after getting penalty points and a fine for speeding

EX-UDA boss Andre Shoukri has been convicted of a motoring offence for the second time in less than a month.

The former ‘Bookies’ brigadier’ admitted driving his Volvo without a licence on May 17 last year during a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court.

Shoukri, of Westland Drive in north Belfast, was also charged with driving the car without insurance on the same date but was found not guilty by the judge on January 14.

The 44-year-old former gangster will be sentenced at the same court this Friday, his second such appearance in less than a month.

At Newtownards Magistrates Court on December 23, Shoukri had three penalty points slapped on his licence and was ordered to pay £60 by District Judge Mark Hamill for speeding. The court was told he was captured by a mobile speed camera on the Shore Road in north Belfast just nine days after he was caught driving without a licence.

Shoukri admitted driving the Volvo XC60 at 41mph in the 30mph zone that day and even though he was the registered owner, he had failed to respond to a fixed penalty notice.

In 2013 Shoukri narrowly avoided prison for a motoring offence after driving a car without lawful authority.

He was sentenced to five months in jail after being caught in Antrim with his pal and fellow UDA blackmailer John ‘Bonzer’ Boreland, who was shot dead in 2016, but that term was later suspended on appeal.

Shoukri had been dropping his mate off at the town’s court on the day he was nabbed by traffic cops.

When he was 25, Shoukri became the terror gang’s youngest brigadier after ousting then north Belfast boss Jim ‘Jimbo’ Simpson in 2002, backed by then C Company commander Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair.

In 2007 he was jailed for nine years for his part in an extortion plot against the owner of a north Belfast bar.

In one court hearing, police revealed Shoukri had gambled an estimated £863,000 over bookies’ counters. He and Boreland, his then second-in-command in north Belfast, had been caught in an undercover police sting.

Shoukri had previously served a two-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm.

It was not his first time in Belfast Crown Court, having previously been charged with the manslaughter of a rising tennis star in Belfast in 1996.

He punched Gareth Parker, a Catholic, who fell onto a road and was hit by a car. Shoukri pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault and received an eight-month jail sentence.