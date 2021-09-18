Ex-UDA chief Shoukri ‘drove without licence and insurance’

Former north Belfast UDA boss Andre Shoukri is due in court on driving charges for the second time in a year.

The one-time ‘bookies brigadier’ is accused of driving his white Skoda without a licence or insurance on May 17 this year.

The 43-year-old, from Westland Drive in north Belfast, is expected to say if he intends to fight the charges when the case is mentioned at the city’s magistrates court this week.

Shoukri narrowly avoided prison in 2013 after driving a car without lawful authority.

He was sentenced to five months in prison after being caught in Antrim with his pal and fellow UDA blackmailer John ‘Bonzer’ Boreland, who was shot dead in 2016, but that term was later suspended on appeal.

When he was 25, Shoukri became the terror gang’s youngest brigadier after ousting then north Belfast boss Jim ‘Jimbo’ Simpson in 2002, backed by then C Company commander Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair.

But the former male model became an obsessive gambler who would bet up to £10,000 on a single wager.

He was jailed for nine years in 2007 for his part in an extortion plot against the owner of a north Belfast bar.

In one court hearing, police revealed Shoukri had gambled an estimated £863,000 over bookies’ counters.

He and Boreland, his then second-in-command in north Belfast, had been caught in an undercover police sting.

Shoukri had previously served a two-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm.

It was not his first time in Belfast Crown Court, having previously been charged with the manslaughter of a rising tennis star in Belfast in 1996.

He punched Gareth Parker, a Catholic, who fell on a road and was hit by a car.

Shoukri pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault and received an eight-month jail sentence.