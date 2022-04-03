Ex-UUP councillor and solicitor David Greene admits fraud charges

The one-time Tory election candidate admitted acting unlawfully with clients’ cash

Former UUP councillor David Greene has admitted fraud by abuse of position while working as a solicitor

The reputation of a former solicitor and Ulster Unionist councillor is in tatters after he confessed to abusing his position to commit fraud.

David Greene (66), also a former Tory election candidate, has admitted acting unlawfully in relation to clients’ cash at his old law firm Greene And Malpas more than a decade ago.

The case had been listed for a pre-trial hearing at Craigavon Crown Court on Wednesday, but Greene pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by abuse of position after discussions between defence and prosecution lawyers.

Appearing by video link from his solicitor’s office, Greene, from Drumaknockan Lane in Hillsborough, Co Down, admitted the offences on dates between April 30, 2007 and June 29, 2011.

On the first count the 66-year-old admitted making a gain for himself or causing a loss to a man between April 2007 and August 2009.

On the second he admitted acting unlawfully in relation to £12,000 paid to the firm for stamp duty and causing a loss to a client as well as Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Greene, a former UUP councillor who once stood for election in 1992 as a Conservative Party candidate, was freed on continuing bail, with Judge Roseanne McCormick QC telling him she would pass sentence in May once a pre-sentence probation report had been completed.

As well as his former legal career, Greene also had a nightclub venture in the 1990s, which ended in failure.

Along with his wife, Olive, he purchased the ill-fated Visions nightclub at the Deerpark Hotel, Co Antrim, in 1997, but it flopped and left him with debts of around £750,000.

The club was built to house 2,500 people and was reportedly designed to turn Antrim “into the dance capital of Ireland”.

However, the club never got off the ground because it was built without planning permission, despite Greene being a former chairman of Lisburn council’s planning committee.

On its proposed opening night in October 1997, hundreds of young ravers were left shivering in the cold when the doors remained closed due to fire safety regulations.

The DOE rejected a retrospective planning application for the club on the grounds of inadequate car parking, while a second application to build a car park was also refused.

The decision was later upheld by the planning appeals directorate on the grounds that it was contrary to the Antrim area plan.

Mr Greene was officially declared bankrupt in May 1999 with outstanding bills for almost £750,000.

His creditors included Ulster Bank, which was owed around £250,000, brewing giant Bass, which was owed roughly £200,000, plus unsecured creditors totalling approximately £250,000.

By the time he was declared bankrupt he had already stood down as a councillor on the old Lisburn council.

The couple eventually sold the Deerpark Hotel for £500,000, but the price fell well short of what he owed to creditors, who pursued him through the courts.

Mr Greene was also forced to dispose of his solicitor’s practice in Lisburn following bankruptcy and was later struck off the Roll of Solicitors in Northern Ireland following a Solicitors’ Disciplinary Tribunal in 2015.

When Greene stood down as a Lisburn councillor in 1999 his seat was later won at the ensuing by-election by DUP candidate James Tinsley.