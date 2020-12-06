Ex-UVF bomber caught putting on condom in Belfast Caffe Nero

AN ex-UVF bomber turned paedophile who was caught putting on a condom in a cafe has been jailed.

Alexander Reynolds was ordered to serve seven months at Belfast Magistrates Court last week after pleading guilty to a charge of exposure.

The 73-year-old former loyalist prisoner also admitted breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) put in place for a sexual assault on a child.

On Friday the court was told that Reynolds was in a Caffe Nero on the Upper Newtownards Road on September 24 when he was seen by a woman with his penis out.

A lawyer for the Crown said the woman saw him put on a condom and then "play with himself".

She took a photo of Reynolds before alerting police who followed him using CCTV footage.

Reynolds was arrested for exposure and found to be drunk in a public place, breaching the terms of his SOPO.

His solicitor said it was sad that Reynolds would spend his 74th birthday in custody adding that most of his offending came after the age of 60.

The lawyer said that after this his marriage broke down and he became estranged from his family.

He said that when Reynolds was arrested he told officers he was "sorry" and that he just wanted to go back to jail.

District Judge George Conner jailed him for five months, activated a two-month term suspended from a previous offence and put him on the sex offenders register for five years.

Before racking up a string of sex convictions former Shankil Road man Reynolds served 15 years after being caught with explosives in 1977.

In 2017 he was jailed for doing a lewd act outside a nursery school in the Shankill Road in Belfast the previous year.

Belfast Crown Court was told a motorist saw him sitting on a wall outside a nursery school with his trousers around his knees and his penis in his hand.

Reynolds denied committing a lewd act or knowing that he was outside a nursery school but later pleaded guilty.

He was given a five-month sentence but released from custody due to time already served on remand.