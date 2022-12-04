Ex-UVF man taking grudge against terror bosses to the grave

Loyalist who never forgave terror bosses for booting him out of gang to be buried tomorrow

A former UVF ‘operator’ who was hung out to dry by the terror gang’s leadership over unproven drug dealing allegations will be buried tomorrow.

Jim McDonald Jnr died suddenly at his home off Belfast’s Shankill Road last Sunday.

A one-time member of UVF ‘B Company’, he had been an important operator — paramilitary parlance for a gunman — for the group during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

But an internal investigation into drug dealing by UVF members at nightclubs on the north coast led to McDonald being dismissed.

He denied selling ecstasy but admitting taking the pills, which saw him ostracised by the UVF leadership.

McDonald’s father Jim McDonald Snr, who was a member of the UVF’s ruling ‘brigade staff’ and helped deliver the 1994 loyalist ceasefires, pleaded his son’s case but was ignored.

It was because of this that the recently deceased McDonald Jnr harboured a deep grudge against UVF B Company figures, including its alleged former ‘commander’ Winkie Irvine, who is currently on bail facing terror charges which he denies.

“During the early 1990s, young B Company members were selling E-tabs in Kelly’s and Tracks nightclubs in Portrush,” a veteran loyalist told Sunday Life.

“They thought they were being clever by not doing it in Belfast, but the leadership found out and they were pulled in for questioning.

“Jim McDonald Jnr ended up becoming the fall guy because he admitted taking drugs, even though he denied dealing them. He was expelled and even his father Jim Snr, who was on the brigade staff, couldn’t get him back into the UVF.”

The insider explained how the B Company drug dealers who McDonald Jnr ended up taking the rap for rose to prominent positions in the terror gang.

“Jim always held a grudge against them because of it. These were people who were drug dealers and who never lifted a gun for the UVF, while he was an operator,” added our source.

“Jim never killed anyone, but he moved guns around that were used in murders and was involved in other operations.

“There will be no paramilitary trappings at his funeral because he had fallen out with the UVF for years, although he was always highly thought of by older members.”

Loyalist sources say McDonald was one of several B Company members “stitched-up” by informants in the unit.

Others who they named include:

♦ UVF assassin Brian Robinson, who was shot dead in 1989 by undercover soldiers acting on a tip-off;

♦ Roy Rainey, who was jailed in 1992 after being caught with a gun that had been delivered to his house by a B Company member the previous day;

♦ Sam Austin Snr, Ian ‘Spud’ Wilson and Jackie Anderson, who were sentenced to 10 years in prison after being arrested in a bomb factory in 1994;

♦ Tommy White, who was caged for five years having been caught transporting a pistol along the Ballysillan Road the same year.

In White’s case, the judge who sentenced the B Company member astonishingly said he had been given the gun by a UVF man who “may well be a police informer”.

He agreed that this loyalist, who had been identified by White’s lawyer, “was a sinister person”.

A UVF source who spoke to Sunday Life said: “That was another reason why Jim McDonald Jnr was shunned — because he wasn’t afraid to let people know he thought B Company was riddled with touts who set good loyalists up and forced others like him out.”

The funeral service for father-of-two McDonald, who was living on Wilton Street at the time of his death, will be held at the Welcome Evangelical Church on Cambrai Street on Monday before internment at Roselawn Cemetery.