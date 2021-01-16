Ex-Westminster election candidate accused of 'harassing' loyalist blogger Bryson

This is the one-time Westminister election candidate who has been accused of harassing loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

Bobby Beck (57) is due in Newtownards Magistrates Court next month on charges linked to Bryson.

Beck is accused of harassment and improper use of a telecommunications network in order to cause “inconvenience, annoyance or distress”.

Police revealed last week that a 57-year-old was due to appear in court on February 5 accused of harassment but did not name the accused or the alleged victim.

However, Bryson spoke out saying he welcomed the police investigation.

He said: “I welcome that the PSNI have charged an individual with harassment and improper use of electronic communications in relation to their alleged conduct towards me.

Beck was in the same court last week accused of breaching a restraining against a Newtownards man he previously threatened to kill.

On Friday at Ards Magistrates, Beck was charged with breaching the order on January 11 by allegedly contacting the man who a court previously heard he had labelled as “Mr Coke.”

Defence solicitor Patrick Madden asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks by which stage he hopes to mount an application for bail.

Last March, Beck (57) pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the Newtownards man and to possessing two kitchen knives without lawful excuse in a public place.

Beck, who stood for election in 2017 as an independent in east Belfast, has previously declared himself an anti-drugs vigilante.