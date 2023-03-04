Executive spent at least £3.5m on ‘Brexit festival’

The Executive spent at least £3.5million on events as part of the controversial “festival of Brexit”, it has been revealed.

Officially known as Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, it consisted of a series of celebrations held across the country between March and November last year.

It was announced by then prime minister Theresa May in 2018 and later dubbed the “festival of Brexit” after being called that by Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

But it has been described as a “fiasco in the making” and an “excessive waste of money”.

One of the events held in Northern Ireland was Our Place in Space, a walk through the solar system along a trail between Divis and Black Mountain outside Belfast. Similar trails were set up along the North Down Coastal Path between Crawfordsburn and Bangor, as well as in Londonderry.

In answer to a House of Commons question by Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart, culture minister Julia Lopez said £3.5m was given to the Executive to fund Unboxed events in Northern Ireland.

She added: “While this funding was awarded as a block grant, the National Audit Office reported that the Executive allocated £3.5million to its strategic delivery body, which, in turn, commissioned the project.

“Four additional UK-wide Unboxed projects took place in Northern Ireland throughout 2022, although the department does not hold a breakdown of how much it cost to stage those commissions in each location.

“The Department of Culture Media and Sport also provided £40,000 to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to support the development of its UK City of Culture bid, alongside seven other places across the UK.”

The national budget for the Unboxed festival was £120m, and there have been calls for an investigation by the National Audit Office over the amount of funding it was given.

Julian Knight MP, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Committee, called it an “excessive waste of money during a cost-of-living crisis”.

The National Audit Office said it would examine the “costs and benefits associated with Unboxed”.