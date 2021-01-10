Executive urged to rethink decision on keeping nurseries open amid staff fears

The government is facing pressure to rethink the decision to keep nursery and special needs schools open.

Health fears among staff were raised during a series of meetings with the Department of Education and the Public Health Agency by an all-union delegation.

Further meetings are scheduled for tomorrow and Tuesday when unions hope to persuade the executive to relax the rules to protect teachers and support staff. Special and nursery schools returned as normal on Monday morning, while primary and secondary schools moved to remote learning. Other teachers were brought into schools and colleges to cater for the children of key workers.

Staff concerns include fears of being exposed to the virus by young children who can't social distance as well as a lack of PPE.

Unison spokesperson Anne Speed said: "The key message delivered was that for these schools to remain open, it could not and should not, be business as usual.

"Numbers attending have to be manageable on a daily basis to allow all safety protocols to be maintained.

"The delegation asked the Department of Education to ensure ministerial support to allow local school leadership teams to make the call on what staff can safely sustain.

"We have further meetings lined up for Monday and Tuesday and all the main unions are involved. We need to get back to basics and get the Executive to agree to the flexible interpretation of the rules."

Union spokeswoman Anne Speed

Unions point out that while the two-metre social distance rule is expected in school environments it is unrealistic in special schools, preschools and nurseries.

And they want attendance numbers reduced to ensure the safety of staff and pupils.

Unison is also demanding that staff in early-years, special schools and those open for the children of key workers should be made a priority for vaccination and mass testing.

Ms Speed added: "We need to get some kind of system in place where staff feel more at ease and more confident.

"We know that key workers need the support and how important it is to have special schools and nurseries open but our argument is that it can't be business as usual and numbers need to be significantly reduced."