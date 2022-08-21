Exposed: Huntmaster responsible for killer dog attack during botched Co Down hunt

Jack Harris ‘fled’ to his native England after being charged over death of cat and injury to man

This is the grinning huntsman who fled home to England after his pack of hounds mauled a cat to death and savagely bit a man’s finger during a botched Co Down hunt.

Bloodsport enthusiast Jack Harris (30), from the village of Tetcott in Devon, was handed fines totalling £500 over the incident on Tuesday at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

In addition to the fines he was ordered to pay £1,200 court costs and a £15 offender levy after District Judge Rosie Watters convicted him on two counts of being the keeper of a dog which attacked.

Despite the case hitting the headlines during the week this is the first time huntsman Harris has been pictured in the news media.

The bloody attacks he was fined over took place while he was a huntmaster at Iveagh Foxhounds hunt club in Banbridge.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard Harris was in charge of “30 to 40” hounds on November 25, 2020, when they began trespassing on land belonging to several people.

During the course of the hunt the dogs entered the garden of a house on the Dromara Road in Hillsborough where the pack cornered a cat called Jessie and killed it.

The cat’s lifeless body was then lifted “by the hind legs” and taken away by an unidentified individual, the court was told.

A short time later a Mr Geoff Hamilton was in the garden of his home on the nearby Edentrillick Road when a number of hounds jumped through a boundary river onto his property.

Prosecutors said one of the dogs “jumped up and bit him on the finger” before running off, with the victim also claiming to have been threatened by an un-named member of the hunt.

The court heard Mr Hamilton and the hunt had previously had “issues” although there was no suggestion of malice in relation to the incident.

Describing the injury as a “bad laceration” a lawyer for Lisburn City and Castlereagh Council handed an album of images to District Judge Watters during the hearing.

While going through the images in court she exclaimed in shock “oh it’s horrible” as she came to the picture of the finger injury.

Bacteria found in Mr Hamilton's wound confirmed that he had been bitten by an animal, the court heard.

Charges had initially been brought against Iveagh Hunt Club, known locally as Iveagh Foxhounds, and two of it’s members, Alexander Mills and Gareth Black, however those charges were withdrawn.

The council’s lawyer explained this was due to the club providing “evidence regarding the process they used to engage and employ Mr Harris as the hunt master”.

“He was the owner and kept of the dogs on the day in question and so he is the man responsible,” said the lawyer.

Iveagh Hunt Club, on Seapatrick Road in Banbridge, Gareth Black, from the Shanrod Road also in Banbridge and Alexander Mills, from the Mullanary Road in Dungannon, had all been charged with the same offences as Mr Harris but all those charges were withdrawn.

District Judge Watters heard Jack Harris, of Harkaway Cottage in Tettcott, had been written to and he had confirmed being notified of the hearing but he had not attended court.

The council’s lawyer claimed that in the face of the charges Harris had “fled to England” where he has set up a new hunt club.

Iveagh Foxhounds, Alecander Mills and Gareth Black did not respond to request for comment.