Face of Belfast man who hid from law in attic

Drugs bust police discover criminal wanted for years

The house where he was found in the loft

The loft where he was found hiding

This is the criminal who evaded police for two years before being found hiding in the attic of a friend's home.

On-the-run Samuel Pitman was hauled from the loft of the terraced south Belfast property by cops carrying out a drugs bust on Friday.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court yesterday where a judge granted him bail despite being hunted by cops since 2018 and avoiding more than 40 arrest attempts.

Pitman was wanted for breaching two separate bench warrants for which he will be sentenced on November 16.

A pal told Sunday Life how he clambered into the roof-space of the house on Connaught Street in the Village area when the PSNI broke down the front door. He revealed: "Sam spotted the police outside and climbed into the attic to hide.

"His friend was arrested on suspicion of dealing cannabis and one officer decided to look around the loft with a torch.

"Sam was crouching in the corner with his coat pulled over his head. He was ordered to come down the ladder and complied."

Our source said Pitman was honest with officers and gave his name despite being on the run from the PSNI for two years.

"It was after running computer checks on his name that the police realised he has been wanted for the past two years," added our source.

"Sam's had a good run of it and the magistrate was fair to him by granting him bail when he appeared in court yesterday."

Pitman was freed from the cells at Musgrave Street PSNI station last night after his bail of £400 was paid by a friend.

As part of his release conditions he has to wear an electronic tag and observe a 10pm to 7am curfew.

When Pitman appeared in court earlier on Saturday a police officer confirmed that he had been arrested on foot of two bench warrants.

She said he had avoided arrest on more than 40 occasions over the past two years and "was located hiding in a roof on Connaught Street".

In a statement released after Pitman's arrest a PSNI spokesman said: "South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing team carried out a proactive house search in the Donegall Road area this morning (Friday).

"A check of the roof space turned up something interesting also. A male who had been wanted by police for over two years was located hiding up above."

The spokesman added that one male was arrested for possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and two bench warrants. Another male was also arrested for possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.