Face of Hillsborough man accused of M1 cannabis find

33-year-old Nathan David Greene with an address in Hillsborough, Co Down, was arrested by detectives investigating the seizure of £1m in cannabis .

This is the man accused of being the driver whose horsebox shed bales of hay loaded with more than £1m worth of cannabis over a motorway.

Nathan David Greene was arrested after the drugs wrapped in three black bin bags were found by police by the side of the road on the M1 last month.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit were called to the scene on the outskirts of west Belfast at around 6.50am on October 3.

Greene, of Drumaknockan Lane near Hillsborough, was granted High Court bail last week on a charge of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

During the hearing Madam Justice Karen Quinlivan was told that the horsebox was driven off a ferry at Larne and was travelling along the motorway when the bales fell off near the Blacks Road junction.

Inside was 57kg of cannabis with police estimating the street value to be around £1.14m.

A Crown barrister told the High Court that CCTV footage allegedly shows Greene securing five bales to the top of the horsebox lorry before leaving the scene.

Both the vehicle and its remaining load of hay have yet to be found by police.

Following his arrest three days later, Greene told officers he had sold the lorry to a friend of a friend but declined to explain what happened to the remaining hay.

But his barrister told Judge Quinlivan that whoever was in charge of the bales were gone and weren't "twiddling their thumbs waiting for him".

He added that it was only speculation that the other bales of hay also contained cannabis.

Madam Justice Quinlivan said that if the other bales were going to appear they would have appeared by now.

Greene (33) was released on the condition that a cash surety of £5,000 be lodged and that he surrender his passport and remain in Northern Ireland.

When Sunday Life called to Greene's home following his release he declined to comment on the case.

Following the discovery of the drugs on October 3, Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said: "This is a significant amount of drugs, which have been taken out of circulation. This will have a huge impact on the organised criminals involved in its importation, depriving them of commodity and, most importantly, profit."