Face of shamed racist diner worker who called Polish employee 'a f***ing foreigner' and to go home

Restaurant fined £15k after Polish employee called a f***ing foreigner and told him to go back to his own country

This is the racist former restaurant worker who cost her employer over £15,000 after telling a Polish co-worker to “f*** off back to where he came from”.

Shamed June Fullerton repeatedly racially and verbally abused her colleague at Sizzlers restaurant in Magherafelt between November 2016 and July 2018, according to a tribunal.

The former staff member called commis chef Damian Anysz a “f***ing foreigner” and a “stupid c***”.

The Co Londonderry woman also told him “you should go back to your own f***ing country” during a campaign of abuse.

When challenged about her vile targeting of Mr Anysz by her employer, the defiant racist — of Mill Crescent, Tobermore — said she would do it again depending on her “temper”.

When asked if she’d like to discuss the case by Sunday Life, Fullerton told our reporter “No thanks, bye” before slamming shut her front door.

Following an industrial tribunal in October, the owners of Sizzlers NI Ltd were ordered to pay Mr Anysz £14,000 in compensation for being racially harassed and discriminated against. They were also ordered to pay the Polish national £1,204.88 for failing to provide him with a contract.

Mr Anysz took the case against Sizzlers after accusing his former employers of repeated racial harassment by discrimination resulting from verbal abuse by Fullerton.

The restaurant is now insolvent and no defence was entered on its behalf during a one-day hearing in Belfast on October 28.

In May 2017, the tribunal heard Mr Anysz was sworn at by Fullerton. He had asked her if she needed any assistance, to which she replied: “You should go back to your own f***ing country.”

After Mr Anysz complained, Fullerton apologised and resumed what had seemed to be a cordial working relationship, the tribunal was told.

But Fullerton continued to be abrupt in her dealings with him when he later returned from holiday and appeared to be talking about him in a derogatory way to other staff.

Mr Anysz said in August 2017, Fullerton had shouted he was “a f***ing foreigner” and a “stupid c*** who should “f*** off back to where he came from”.

The tribunal was told of other incidents, including one in which Fullerton deliberately collided with him while she was carrying a metal tray and another in which she is said to have “unbalanced” bottles of sauce he was filling.

Giving evidence at the tribunal, Mr Anysz said after these incidents, Fullerton continued to refer to him as a “f***ing foreigner” to colleagues and muttered in a similar vein when walking behind him.

He claimed she also deliberately closed a fridge door on his arm, leaving a red mark.

Mr Anysz said he complained to his bosses about the incidents but no action was taken and he considered resigning.

During a subsequent investigation meeting, Fullerton admitted that she had called him a “foreign c***”.

When asked about how she felt about the incident, Fullerton remained defiant, saying: “I might say it again ... it just depends on the temper.” After Fullerton returned to work following a suspension, the tribunal heard she deliberately made her colleague’s job more difficult but he felt it was pointless to complain due to a lack of action by his employer.

Another strand of Mr Anysz’s race discrimination case was the employment of Patrick Totten as a chef in February last year.

The tribunal ruled that Mr Anysz had been subjected to abuse which was “demeaning and undermining”, including “a clear whispering campaign to isolate him from his colleagues”.

Speaking about his experience, Mr Anysz said: “I felt that the only reason I was being treated this way was because I am Polish ... through it all, I felt I was regarded as the problem.”