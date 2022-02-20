Fake cop harassed primary school head with false affair claims

Principal feared for his career over inappropriate behaviour accusation

A man who posed as a police officer to harass a primary school principal has narrowly escaped going to prison.

Ryan Corry (41) falsely accused his victim of having an affair with his ex-wife, leaving the man fearing for his reputation and career.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Corry his conduct would have caused the victim considerable concern and distress and the offences warranted a prison sentence.

But he added that as the Co Antrim man had virtually no record he would suspend the five-month jail sentence for two years.

Following a brief contest at Ballymena Magistrates Court last year Corry, from the Lisnahilt Road in Broughshane, was convicted of harassing his victim and impersonating a police officer on dates between May 1 and 28 last year.

Last Wednesday, a prosecuting lawyer reminded the judge that on May 27 last year, the victim “reported the defendant’s behaviour as concerning and that he had been falsely accused of having an affair” with Corry’s ex-wife.

When police spoke with the victim, he alerted them to the fact that a number of mails had been sent by the defendant “with reference to this alleged affair.”

“The principal made clear to police that it was very distressing and alarming and could ruin his reputation as principal,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer added that despite the victim telling Corry he wanted no involvement in his domestic dispute, the defendant continued to email the injured him.

The court heard Corry “mailed the board of governors” of the principal’s school, referring to the alleged inappropriate relationship between the victim and Corry’s ex-wife. “Throughout the mails the defendant called himself a police officer from the PSNI and even offered advice as a police officer,” said the lawyer.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever revealed that despite evidence which satisfied District Judge Nigel Broderick beyond reasonable doubt, Corry maintains his innocence and intends to appeal both the conviction and sentence “because he doesn’t accept responsibility.”

District Judge Broderick said Corry had “lacked insight” when giving evidence and revealed that a probation officer had come to the same conclusion.

The judge said he had thought probation supervision could have played a helpful role in Corry’s life but “unfortunately, in view of the probation officer’s report, they see little point in supervision.”

Mr McKeever said Corry’s “instructions are that he’s not guilty”, adding that his client’s marriage had broken up and he has great financial difficulties.

In addition to the suspended jail sentence, District Judge Broderick also handed Corry a two-year restraining order.

And he warned Corry that if he breached the order or committed further offences he ran the risk of an immediate custodial sentence.