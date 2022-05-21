‘Fake’ nun quits Catholic Church in wake of four-year ban from Clonard Monastery

Rachel Mulcahy will now be guided by Bible alone

A woman barred for four years from a church for disrupting services while posing as a nun says she is “resigning” from the Roman Catholic faith.

Rachel Mulcahy told Sunday Life she can no longer support an organisation that “consistently defies God’s word”.

Mulcahy was recently made subject of an injunction by Belfast County Court after repeatedly making a nuisance of herself at Clonard Monastery in west Belfast.

The application by Father Peter Burns was granted by the judge due to Mulcahy’s “zeal and fervour” when she randomly appeared during services. She has now written to this newspaper to say she “cannot have anything further to do with Roman Catholicism” following the ban.

“I, like everyone else in society, have a responsibility to do my utmost best to help and support as many people as the Lord gives me in this life,” she writes. “I pray that each one of us succeeds, prospers and reaches their full potential, in and with God’s beautiful and wholesome love.”

“Therefore, I cannot have anything further to do with Roman Catholicism, I cannot support an organisation that lies, mistreats and abuses men, women and children who enters its doors.

“I cannot support an organisation that consistently defies God’s word in his holy scriptures, the Bible.

Mulcahy adds: “I therefore resign completely and fully from Roman Catholicism and now look to the Bible and Bible alone.”

Clonard Monastery in west Belfast

Though Mulcahy did not appear for the injunction hearing she had sent the court a three-page petition of signatures from people who backed her being allowed to attend services.

A source who knows about her bizarre behaviour at Clonard told this newspaper: “Her behaviour was exactly the same, throwing her arms in the air, making all sorts of wild claims about God, and then writhing about on the altar. At first the staff at Clonard ignored her, but when it showed no sign of ending they had to do something.” They added: “The congregation would be quite elderly and they felt intimidated by Ms Mulcahy’s behaviour.”

Mulcahy has already made headlines on both sides of the border for her preaching performances — she previously caused a commotion outside the GPO in Dublin, by dressing in a brown nun’s habit while dancing and singing through a PA system. In a video taken by a onlooker, she is seen on her knees and shouting: “Christ, come into me.”