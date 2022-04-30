False rape accuser Chantelle Clarke’s family want to ‘move on’

The mum of a woman who made a bogus rape allegation says her daughter has been unfairly treated by the media and the family want to put the incident behind them.

Chantelle Clarke (22), of Innisbrook Gardens, Bangor, Co Down, was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence on Friday for making the fake rape claim.

She had pleaded guilty after making a false allegation against fellow vulnerable adult Caleb Graham, whom she knew from their time attending college together.

Speaking at the family home yesterday, Clarke’s mum said: “All that needed to happen was for the media to report what the judge said. I’m not starting any tit-for-tat stuff, but there have been no reports of what the judge said in relation to my daughter. We want to move on from all this eventually. I don’t think the way it’s been reported is fair.”

Clarke’s mother declined to clarify what specific comments made by Judge Geoffrey Millar QC she was referring to, before closing the door on our reporter.

Following the false allegations made by Clarke in 2017, falsely accused Mr Graham was forced to leave his IT course and lost job placements.

His mother, Gilly Graham, said she was “deeply disappointed” Clarke was not given any prison time following the sentencing hearing at Downpatrick Courthouse on Friday.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account both aggravating and mitigating factors in each case.

Sentencing Clarke at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, on Friday, Judge Geoffrey Millar QC described the false allegations made against Mr Graham as “wicked” and acknowledged the devastating impact it has had on the 21-year-old.

He said: “There are very few allegations that can be made that are more serious than to suggest that somebody has raped you.”

The judge said he had taken into account Clarke’s own “extreme vulnerability,” her clear criminal record and her guilty plea.

Caleb Graham

Clarke initially claimed she was raped in the toilets of the Flagship Shopping Centre in Bangor but claimed she didn’t recognise her attacker.

On February 14, 2017, Clarke contacted the PSNI and claimed a stranger had tried to rape her five days earlier.

The following day she told police the incident wasn’t an attempt but rather an actual rape. In a further police interview in September 2017 she falsely named Mr Graham as the rapist.

When asked by officers why she hadn’t named him before, Clarke said he was a friend and didn’t want to get him into trouble.

The Public Prosecution Service received a report from the PSNI and it was concluded there was no evidence whatsoever to link Mr Graham to the offence. This conclusion was based on several elements including CCTV footage from the Flagship.

Also considered were text messages between Clarke and Mr Graham as well as inconsistencies in her account.

The case against Mr Graham was dropped and police launched an investigation about Clarke’s false claims before charging her with perverting the course of justice.

When interviewed by police on June 19, 2020, Clarke admitted Graham had not raped her.