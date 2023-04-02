Family of murdered Portadown teenager worried killer may have struck again

We’ll keep fighting for truth and justice, vow slain teen’s brothers

The new memorial stone in Aughnacloy dedicated to Marian Beattie

Family and friends gather for the unveiling of a new memorial stone in Aughnacloy for Marian Beattie

Marian Beattie’s brothers Feargal, Isadore and Gerard speak to the Sunday Life’s John Toner after the unveiling of the memorial stone

Marian Beattie’s brothers Feargal, Isadore and Gerard after the unveiling of a new memorial (Picture by Peter Morrison)

The family of murdered teenager Marian Beattie worry her killer may have gone on to strike again as they continue the search for justice 50 years on.

Marian’s badly beaten body was found at the bottom of an 80ft quarry just outside Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone on March 31, 1973, but no one has ever been brought to justice.

A memorial to the 18-year-old was unveiled for the anniversary at the quarry yesterday by the Beattie family alongside a crowd of around 100 supporters.

Marian’s brothers, Isadore, Feargal and Gerard, sat down with Sunday Life afterwards to discuss their decades-long quest for justice.

Isadore said the family was concerned the killer may have gone on to harm others after escaping justice.

He added: “After the sadistic way that Marian was killed you wonder, ‘Was this his first one? Second one? He’s running around, so has he done it again?’

“That’s a big issue because sane people don’t do that.

“It was a sadistic murder and we’re afraid there are other people’s daughters out there who might have been hurt.

“You don’t know what he’s done. It’s sad to think about him running about all this time and what he might have done.

“Hopefully not, pray to God, but if he did it once, I’m sorry, but there is a good chance he did it again or could do it again.”

On the night of her murder, Marian had been at a barn dance just outside Aughnacloy watching a band called Tuxedo Junction.

The band was managed by Isadore, who was at the gig and saw her leave with a young man. She was never seen alive again.

Isadore said the family’s heartache had been exacerbated by police failings, particularly after they were initially told the case would be solved “within a matter of days”. He continued: “One of the most frustrating things was when I went to the police station the next day.

“An officer told me there was only 250 people at the dance and said, ‘We’ll have this thing sorted in three or four days’.

“I had to tell them after four weeks to stop telling my mother lies because they were making it worse by not being clear with us.

“Then the evidence went missing.

“How does evidence go missing out of a police station — and just half of it, not all?”

Matches and cigarette butts which were found in the quarry and are believed to have belonged to the killer went missing. They could have contained vital DNA evidence.

Last year the Murder in the Badlands TV documentary revealed a serving police officer was in the company of the man who is believed to have killed Marian in 1973.

The Police Ombudsman said on Friday that a report which found failings in the original police investigation was “now in its final stages”.

“The ombudsman hopes to meet with Marian’s family in the coming weeks to communicate her findings,” a spokesman added.

The family is also hoping to meet with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne in the near future to discuss the status of the case.

Family and friends gather for the unveiling of a new memorial stone in Aughnacloy for Marian Beattie

Asked if he had a message for Marian’s killer, Gerard said: “Just go into a police station and give yourself up, tell the truth.

“If this happened to somebody who belonged to him and he was in our situation, how would he feel?

“To me, he has no conscience, and the people with him that night have no conscience either because they’re hiding him.

“They’re as bad as he is for what he did to my sister Marian.

“They know what he did and they’re hiding him.

“We’re not going to stop until we get justice for her.

“We have a rough idea that he is still walking about the streets, but it’s very hard to get people to talk, and you can’t force people to say anything.

“We’re hoping and praying that today will maybe help someone see sense and come forward.”