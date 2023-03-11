Family of Natalie McNally hosted by Everton at match

Football club’s gesture welcomed

THE family of Natalie McNally were treated as honoured guests at Goodison Park on Saturday where they watched a match in the directors’ box.

Members of the murdered mum-to-be’s family circle also donned special Everton shirts with Natalie’s name and age, 32, on the back for the game.

Natalie’s brother Niall shared images of the group on Twitter before they headed off to the ground for the game against Brentford thanking the club for the gift.

The gesture was widely praised including by the sister of missing murdered woman Lisa Dorrian who said it was “just amazing”.

A notice of condolences to Natalie was also placed in the match day programme which read “taken on December 18, 2022. Loving daughter Noel and Bernie, sister to Brendan, Declan and Niall. Rest in Power”.

Natalie, from Lurgan in Co Armagh, was a devoted Toffees fan and the club previously put up a tribute to her on a big screen in the ground earlier this year.

The club had already said it would bring her family over for a match along with a meeting with Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

“We are overwhelmed with messages of support — not only from Everton supporters but supporters of all football clubs and we thank everyone of them as it has brought our family great comfort,” said Natalie’s brother Niall.

Natalie was killed in her home in Lurgan on December 18 last year and was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Her partner, Lisburn man Stephen McCullagh, is charged with her murder and is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison having been refused bail at the High Court last week.

The 33-year-old, who was the father of the baby Natalie was carrying, denies killing her.