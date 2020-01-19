Family of tragic Lisa Gow's relief as death driver's appeal rejected

The Gow family at Belfast High Court: dad Peter, mum Agnes, sisters Kelly-Anne and Rebecca after Martin Nelson's appeal was thrown out of court. Credit: Colm O'Reilly

Lisa Gow was killed in 2018 by a car being chased by the PSNI.

The family of a young mum knocked down and killed by a man driving a stolen car say they can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that he will stay behind bars.

Lisa Gow was just 32 when she was mown down by death driver Martin Alexander Nelson, who had hit speeds of up to 117mph in a stolen Audi while being pursued by police through Belfast.

On Friday, Nelson (40) - who had 242 convictions to his name - failed in his appeal against an 11-year jail sentence for killing the mum-of-two on Ballysillan Road in Belfast on April 19, 2018.

Lisa's family attended the hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice and said they were "so relieved" when his appeal was dismissed and the sentence imposed last July upheld.

Speaking after the hearing, Lisa's elder sister Kellyann Gow (37) said: "It only took the judges a couple of minutes to make the decision; and we all heaved a huge sigh of relief when they said they were dismissing the appeal.

"Every time we have to see Nelson in court it's so hard. We're just happy that it's over now and we hopefully never have to see him again."

Sister Becca (32) said: "We know 11 years was a tough sentence, but he deserved to rot in jail forever for what he did to our family."

Kellyann added: "We have a bit more respect for the justice system now that his sentence has been upheld. We were terrified that he might be given a shorter jail term.

"When we got home from court (Lisa's daughter) Olivia was asking what he was like, what he looked like and how he acted. She's a smart kid and she's naturally curious about the man who did that to her mummy.

"We've never seen him show any remorse. On Friday he was just sitting in court staring at the ceiling. He deserves every minute of his sentence. It doesn't get much worse than killing a woman and splitting up a family."

Nelson, of Ardoyne Road, Belfast, had previously admitted a string of offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

During his original sentencing at Belfast Crown Court, it was revealed that his 242 previous convictions included 55 for motoring offences and he had only just got out of prison when he killed Lisa.

Martin Alexander Nelson admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of Lisa Gow. Credit: Alan Lewis

On that fateful day he'd broken into a house and stolen the keys to the Audi before racing through Belfast at speed, with a police helicopter hovering overhead.

He jumped traffic lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, flying through residential areas at over twice the speed limit.

Lisa lived just around the corner from Ballysillan Leisure Centre, and her family think she was on her way to the shop for a can of cola when Nelson sped towards her.

He was doing over 60mph when he smashed into a parked van, then ricocheted onto the pavement where Lisa stood.

"She never stood a chance," said her sister Becca.

Becca, Kellyann and their parents, Agnes (62) and Peter (64), have been left to bring up Lisa's 10-year-old daughter Olivia. Her son has gone to live with his father.

"Lisa absolutely lived for her kids," said Becca. "She and Olivia had always had a special bond.

"She was such a fun mummy, running round the park with them and crawling down the slides at our local soft play centre Funky Monkeys. She never cared what other people thought."

Lisa's whole family remember her as a funny, smiley, caring woman who was always the first to tell a joke or pull a silly face to make them laugh.

"She loved playing games as much as the kids did," said Becca. "She'd grab my legs to haul me off the sofa while we were watching telly, or send me Snapchats pulling funny faces."

The day before she died, Becca remembers going to visit her sister and finding her down in the dumps. She was doing her house up and had just had new carpets fitted.

But she was feeling overwhelmed by the project and, as the pair sat in the kitchen, she had a few tears.

"She was worried about how much there was to do," said Becca.

"Lisa rarely cried in front of the kids and I could see a worried Olivia peeking round the kitchen door. Twenty minutes later she came back with a handwritten letter in her hand.

"It was so touching, it said: 'Don't worry Mummy, we love you so much, please don't cry.'

"Lisa wiped her eyes and gave Olivia a cuddle. It was a lovely moment."

The following day, April 19, Lisa had Olivia's letter tucked in the back pocket of her jeans as she walked down the Ballysillan Road at around 11am.

Becca was busy at work when a news notification popped up on her phone to say there had been an accident near her sister's house.

"I texted Lisa, sending her the link, asking if she'd seen it," she said. "When she didn't reply I called my dad, but he said not to worry. He said Lisa had been up and down with the kids all night, and had probably gone back to bed for a nap.

"His next words will haunt me for ever. He said: 'Some poor family will be getting a knock at the door this afternoon.'"

Tragically, Peter was right. It was his door that police knocked at soon afterwards. The family went to the crash scene, where a white forensic tent had been put up.

"They told us it was very quick - she'd died instantly," said Becca. "They'd found Olivia's handwritten love note still tucked into Lisa's pocket.

"I'll never forget driving to Olivia's school to pick her up and telling her what had happened. When we told her that her Mummy had gone to be with the angels, she just screamed and screamed."

The family also wanted to reiterate their road safety message.

"Cars become weapons in the wrong hands," explained Becca.

"We want everyone to think before they get behind the wheel. Don't drink and drive, belt up, stick to the speed limit and stay safe.

"Don't rob any other family of their mother, sister or daughter."