Family of woman killed by drunk driver hit out at ‘unfair’ jail term

Drink driver who killed 24-year-old out of jail in three years

Lucy McIlhatton (24) was killed by drunk driver Gerard McCrory on Belfast's Springfield Road in January last year

Lucy has been described by her loved ones as a 'kind' and 'loving' person looking forward to the future with her partner

The heartbroken family of a “beautiful, kind, loving” woman killed by a drunk driver say his six-year jail term is unfair and they are the ones "living a life sentence”.

Lucy McIlhatton was killed by an intoxicated Gerard McCrory, who ploughed into her at high speed last year as she put sweet wrappers into a bin on the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

The 24-year-old had been walking home from a shop with her partner, Olibhéar Ó Crothair, when she was killed.

Death driver McCrory was handed a six-year prison sentence on Friday as Olibhéar, along with Lucy’s parents, Anne and Adrian, watched on.

In a statement posted on social media they said: “We don’t know what justice is. Nothing in this world will help us get over the loss of Lucy. Lucy was the most loving, happy and caring person. She was always laughing and loved living her life.

“On January 3, 2021, Lucy and Olibhéar left their new home to go for a walk. Excited for the new year, their new home and their future together, they chatted happily. One stupid, selfish act took our Lucy’s beautiful life away, leaving her family and friends devastated.

“We can’t even imagine what Olibhéar has to live with, as he was with her and had to witness what happened that night.

“We get up every morning to try and push on and be there for each other. Getting up to go to court on Friday just felt like we were reliving the nightmare days that followed Lucy’s death.

“The law is complicated and the sentence given was the highest the judge could give. It’s not fair, but we’ve accepted it.

“We received the life sentence on the night Lucy was knocked down and all we can do as a family is be there and help each other through this ordeal.

“The whole family would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support — and even their anger.

“We would just like you to remember Lucy. Please don’t forget her. Remember her in your prayers. Think of her and say her name.”

Gerard McCrory, from Dermott Hill Road in Belfast, killed Lucy McIlhatton on the Springfield Road at around 9pm on January 3, 2021.

The 45-year-old was sentenced to six years but will spend half that term in prison and the remaining three years on supervised licence.

Belfast Crown Court heard Olibhéar and Lucy had stopped to put rubbish in a bin when they were struck by a silver Toyota Avensis driven by McCrory. Ms McIlhatton died at the scene.

In a heart-rending Facebook post shortly after Lucy’s death, Olibhéar paid tribute to his beloved: “Oh, Lucy. Where do I even begin? I can’t believe it’s been a month since I last saw you, got to hold your hand, slept beside you in our bed.

“These have been the hardest days of my life. The time we had together is so special to me.

“I can honestly say you helped me become a better person than I was when I met you. I’m going to continue being strong for you and I’m going to do everything we planned for you. Until we meet again, princess.”

Belfast Crown Court heard McCrory was “completely out of it” when police arrived at the scene and that he fought with officers before fleeing the area.

He handed himself in to police in the early hours of the following morning and in police interview said he had “little or no recollection of what happened that night after about 6pm”.

McCrory told officers he had been drinking whiskey with a relative prior to the collision.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to four offences, including causing Ms McIlhatton’s death by dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

McCrory has since told a probation officer he is deeply sorry for the pain and hurt caused to the McIlhatton family, the court was told.

Judge Neil Rafferty said the victim impact statements from Lucy’s loved ones had been “harrowing” and told them that no sentence he passed would compensate for their loss, adding: “I only hope that this case dissuades anybody of thinking that they can drink and drive. It is simply not true.”