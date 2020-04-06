Family pet savaged by pack of hunting lurchers on Northern Ireland farm

Pointer mauled by five dogs in front of distraught kids

Bingo pictured with Glenda Giambonini and her daughters Shannon and Caitlin. Picture for Sunday Life

A HEALTH worker helping frontline NHS heroes battle coronavirus has described how her dog was savaged by lurchers in front of her young daughters on Mother's Day.

Glenda Giambonini told Sunday Life her beloved German pointer Bingo was left on the verge of death after a mauling by five hunting dogs.

The mother-of-two works at Craigavon Area Hospital, where she is helping to develop a new app to track their Covid-19 patients.

"I don't want this to happen to any dog, child, horse or calf. It was only 10 metres from our fence. It wasn't out in the middle of nowhere," she said.

On the evening of the attack Glenda was feeding horses she keeps on her farm near Portadown and her kids were playing at the back of the house.

"The girls heard Bingo barking, jumping about and being all excited," she explained.

Her 11-year-old daughter Shannon tried desperately to stop the ferocious lurchers as they ripped into Bingo.

Glenda explained: "My eldest came out and saw Bingo in the field with two bigger dogs, lurchers. He (Bingo) thought that he was going to play, then all of a sudden there were five of them on top of him.

"They were attacking him and he just surrendered and went down on his back. He was howling his head off. Shannon realised what was happening and she went over to kick the dogs away from Bingo, but she said that they wouldn't even look at her.

"They were strong - they were like lions - and they were pulling at Bingo and dragging him across the field like a rag doll.

"Shannon said it felt like hours, but it was minutes, then she saw a man sprinting up the field with a lead in his hand.

"He came over and beat the crap out of his dogs to get them off Bingo.

"My other daughter ran down to the yard and told me Bingo was getting attacked.

"I found him with Shannon, who was in tears, lying down in the grass. At that stage it was sort of dark and I couldn't see the man.

"I couldn't understand what was going on, then he shouted at me to get his lead, which was beside where Bingo was lying.

"I went over and gave him the lead and helped him to put it on his dogs.

"The man didn't even ask for permission to hunt there. He claimed that his dogs were following a hare, but there hasn't been a hare on that land for the last 30 years. He was telling lies.

"We got Bingo into the house and found out that he had a puncture on the side and he was ripped to shreds on his chest, head and hips.

"On our way to the vet in Dromore I told my partner Thomas to stop the van because I thought the dog was dead."

Glenda told Shannon, who is best friends with and inseparable from Bingo, to prepare for the worst.

"Bingo was taken into the surgery. They stitched him back together and kept him in from Sunday to Tuesday," she said.

"The vet said he was very, very lucky to be alive because a dog like that could have died straight away.

"I want to find out who this man (with the dogs) was. I put the lead on his dogs and off he went. I've not seen him again and he never said sorry."

Glenda is willing to give the man a chance to apologise, but she will only wait so long before she reports the matter to the authorities.

"He knows we are looking for him because it's on Facebook and people in the town are talking," she said.

"If he doesn't turn up I am going to report him to the police."