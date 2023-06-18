Family’s anguish as serial killer Levi Bellfield to wed in jail

The NI-linked family of Marsha McDonnell have spoken of their pain at the murderer’s ‘attention seeking’

Serial killer Levi Bellfield will be allowed to marry in prison (Met Police/PA)

The family of a serial killer’s victim, whose father is from Northern Ireland, have slammed the murderer’s jailhouse wedding as ‘attention seeking loser behaviour’.

Marsha McDonnell, whose father Phil McDonnell is a businessman from Fermanagh, was bludgeoned to death by Levi Bellfield in Hampton, England, in February 2003.

Bellfield (55) is currently serving two whole life orders for the murders of Milly Dowler, Amélie Delagrange and Marsha McDonnell, as well as the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, all committed in the early 2000s.

The evil brute is reportedly being allowed to marry a besotted visitor in jail after winning a human rights tussle with prison bosses, sparking fury among the bereaved.

Marsha McDonnell

Belfast-born Mr McDonnell (74) said: “He can rot in hell as far as I'm concerned.

“There are many ways I'd have loved to have gotten my hands on him for what he did to my daughter.”

The businessman, who grew up in Enniskillen, became a prominent member of Ulster's music scene from the 1960s until the 1980s while acting as tour manager for established international artists including Fleetwood Mac.

He worked alongside Ulster music royalty in Van Morrison and Rory Gallagher and is now director of Horizon Event Cargo, an international shipping agency providing services for touring rock bands.

Amelie Delagrange, left, and Amanda (known as Milly) Dowler, centre, and Marsha McDonnell, right (Family handouts/PA)

Marsha’s brother Jack told Sunday Life he was sickened by the revelations about Bellfield’s intended nuptials and insisted the vile killer was just looking for attention.

He said: “This isn’t the first time this guy has done something like this to try and get his 15 minutes of fame again.

“He’s very clearly a narcissist constantly wanting attention, he’s rotting in prison and no one gives a f*** about that guy.

“As far as getting people’s attention, yeah we hear about this stuff for five minutes and then we forget about it and move on with our lives, it doesn’t really matter to us.

“It’s just loser behaviour, it’s all for attention, without a doubt. He converted to Islam at one point and I was told about that as if I should care about what he’s doing.

“The fact that news even made it to me is ridiculous, I can’t believe the fact there is even an audience for this stuff, what this f***ing guy is doing.”

Jack McDonnell

Bellfield has been threatening legal action to be allowed to marry his partner in Frankland Prison, Co Durham, for some time and last week won a bid to be granted up to £30,000 of legal aid in the case.

It was reported last week prison bosses would acquiesce to the demand after his lawyers cited their client’s human rights as well the Marriage Act of 1983.

This has led to fury among victims, cops and the public.

Marsha was found yards from her home in Hampton, south west London, after she returned from a trip to the cinema. She spent two days in hospital before dying of horrific brain injuries.

Bellfield is the only prisoner in the UK ever to be handed two whole life orders and is imprisoned without the possibility of parole.