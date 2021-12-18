Fans recover tributes from legend Joey Dunlop’s vandalised memorial

The Joey Dunlpo memorial in Tallin which was vandalised. Pictures from the Joey Dunlop Mälestussõit Tallinn Facebook page.

Allan Amelijusenko (right) with some of the volunteers who searched for items taken by vandals from the Joey Dunlop memorial

Allan Amelijusenko with some of the tributes found after the attack by vandals on Joey Dunlop memorial in Estonia

VOLUNTEERS turned out in Estonia on Saturday to recover tributes and memorabilia taken from motorcycle legend Joey Dunlop’s memorial.

The search party found most of the items scattered in woodland by vandals last week.

Dunlop fan Allan Amelijusenko posted photos on Saturday of the “good Samaritans” who turned out to search.

“We found most of the missing things,” said Allan.

He said they were going to keep them secure for now.

"Thank you to all attendees and people at home who hoped for the best. Miracles happen sometimes.”

One local man, who was one of the last motorcycle fans to leave tributes to his friend and hero Joey Dunlop at the spot in Estonia where he was killed, says he’s shocked and disgusted that a memorial to the world champion road racer was vandalised.

Albert Kirk, from Dundonald, says he’s struggling to believe that anyone could have stooped so low and carried out what he’s called the ‘desecration’ of the memorial in the Estonian capital Tallinn where Joey (48) died in 2020 after he hit a tree during a race.

“I got a message from my Estonian friend Allan Amelijusenko who organises an annual Joey Dunlop memorial ride to tell me that tributes and memorabilia had been destroyed or removed. I was horrified,” says Albert, a freelance TV camera operator.

Allan told him that commemoration plates had been smashed and Joey tee-shirts, scarves, flags, cards and photographs which had been left by fans from all over the world had been stolen.

In July 2020, Albert went on a pilgrimage on his own to Estonia to lay flowers on behalf of himself, BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson and Joey’s widow Linda to mark the 20th anniversary of the Armoy-born racer’s death.

Albert also joined in a special memorial ceremony attended by scores of Estonian bikers and Theresa Bubber, the UK’s ambassador to the country.

He also left a wristband at the scene of the accident in memory of Joey’s motorcycling nephew William who was killed during practice for the Skerries 100 in County Dublin three years ago.

“I wonder what has happened to that,” says Albert who’s been buoyed by the fact that Joey’s Estonian fans are trying to restore the memorial.