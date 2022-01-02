Farry blasts bill on British citizenship

‘Appalling’ legislation could strip nationality

Almost all Northern Irish-born people can be stripped of their British citizenship without prior notice under a clause in a new nationality bill passed by the House of Commons.

And the reason is because they are immediately eligible for Irish citizenship.

North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry has described the bill as “an appalling piece of legislation”.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, now with the House of Lords, builds on long standing rules and legislation introduced in recent years that critics claim cements a two tier citizenship system.

Priti Patel, whose bill will now be debated in the House of Lords

Citizenship can be stripped from individuals born in the UK if it is in the interests of national security, diplomatic relations or otherwise in the public interest. Clause 9 of the latest bill allows the Home Secretary to do so without prior notice if it is not reasonably practicable to tell them.

Opponents of the rules and the bill, which passed the Commons with the support of the DUP, also cite the recent case of an English-born woman who was stripped of citizenship because she was eligible for another based on the birthplace of her mother.

Shamima Begum was 15 when she left her London home to travel to Syria. The decision to take away her citizenship was upheld by the Supreme Court because she had a claim to another citizenship.

Those individuals living in the UK who clearly have no claim to another country cannot lose their citizenship. All people born in Northern Ireland, with some exceptions for those born after a 2005 change in Irish law, are immediately eligible for Irish citizenship.

Apart from NI-born people, Irish-born UK citizens and even those eligible for Irish citizenship under the “granny” rule are in the “other citizenship” category.

Protests against the strengthening of the laws has centered on the impact on minority communities, particularly among Muslim-based groups.

Home Office officials argue that only those who have obtained citizenship by fraud or are involved in terrorism, war crimes or other dangerous activities, including organised crime, could have their citizenship taken away. They add there would have to be exceptional reasons as to why the government cannot notify them, citing as an example a war zone.

The UK Government is also steadfastly committed to the Good Friday Agreement and the birth right provisions within it, including the right of the people of Northern Ireland to hold both British and Irish citizenship, officials add.

Shamima Begum

In a statement, the Home Office said: “There are inaccurate interpretations being reported on administrative changes to deprivation powers in the Nationality and Borders Bill.

“Removing British citizenship has been possible for over a century, and is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud, and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organised criminals.

“This change is simply about the process of notification and recognises that in exceptional circumstances, such as when someone is in a war zone, or informing them would reveal sensitive intelligence sources, it may not be possible to do this.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “The overall Nationality and Borders Bill is an appalling piece of legislation. There are numerous aspects of the legislation that must be directly challenged. The new powers to strip someone of their citizenship are one such aspect. Government Ministers have sought to rationalise this as only applying in the most extreme of circumstances. However, once the powers are in place the checks and balances are very weak. In the future this could have significant implications for those people with dual British and Irish citizenship.”

Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, the UK-based human rights organisation, said it was “extraordinarily dangerous” to assume that citizenship is controlled by the Home Secretary, currently Priti Patel.

“British citizenship is indeed a great privilege, but it is extraordinarily dangerous to assume, as this Government has, that it is held at the pleasure of the home secretary,” Ms Foa wrote in an op-ed for The Times.

“Citizenship is our connection to this country, its history and its institutions – and to democratic principles of which we are rightly proud. It is not something to be taken away lightly.

“But in the last decade, the use of this draconian punishment has increased exponentially, for an ever wider range of reasons.”