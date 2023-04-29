Fast actions of Derry filling station staff prevents disaster after car smashes into petrol pump

Car crashes into petrol pump at Derry filling station. Pic by NI Emergency Response Vids.

Disaster was averted after a car crashed into a petrol pump at a filling station in Londonderry.

Emergency services attending the scene following the shocking incident which happened on Saturday morning.

Video footage shows a vehicle ploughing across the forecourt of the petrol station on Strand Road at around 11.30am.

PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews remained at the scene well into the afternoon with part of the road cordoned off.

A NIFRS spokesperson said they deployed a hazmat team to the scene.

They said staff followed the "correct procedures" and immediately isolated the pump.

However “CAFS foam” was used due to some fuel leakage to prevent a fire.

The incident ended without any major consequence.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Strand Road, Derry/Londonderry, shortly before 11.30am today.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"The road was closed for a period of time but has now reopened to traffic."