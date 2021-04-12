Fears Northern Ireland being exploited by English puppy farms

Pet shops using Tyrone licences to ship thousands of dogs to GB

Pet shops in England are using breeding licences held in Northern Ireland to get around a law banning puppy farms.

The legislation, dubbed Lucy's Law, says dogs must be bought directly from breeders and viewed alongside their mother before sale.

But the law, which took effect last April, only applies in England and does not stop pet shops from selling sought-after breeds - sometimes for more than £2,000 a time - through licences held here.

The legislation is named after a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who died in 2016 after being poorly treated on a puppy farm.

Two English businesses, Douglas Hall and Kelly's Kennels, are registered as pet shops with dog breeding licences issued in Co Tyrone.

Private Eye magazine named the UK Dog Breeding Academy, formerly called Furnish Kennels, in Fivemiletown as the address at which the licences are registered.

It is owned by brothers David and Jonathan Hamilton, who came in for heavy criticism after a 2015 BBC Scotland documentary about conditions at their premises.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last inspected the site in October, finding the operation to be "fully compliant" with animal welfare laws.

Douglas Hall has a licence for 200 breeding bitches at the site, while Kelly's Kennels is authorised for 300 females.

Both Douglas Hall, based in Pendle, Lancashire, and Kelly's Kennels, at Brookside Farm near Warrington, advertise a range of breeds on their websites.

The Lucy's Law loophole allows them to ship thousands of puppies from the Tyrone premises to England for sale so long as the firms can show control over the breeding process.

Sunday Life contacted both Douglas Hall and Kelly's Kennels, but neither would comment on the matter.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that it had issued breeding licences for 250 bitches and 100 dogs to David Hamilton of the UK Dog Breeding Academy.

It has also issued licences to Eric Lancaster, of Douglas Hall Kennels, for 200 bitches and to William and Kelly Fenney for 300 bitches.

On its website, Douglas Hall says it treats choosing a new family addition "very seriously" and that it is a fully licensed breeder.

"We're regulated by the local Pendle Borough authorities and have weekly visits by our vet. All facilities are kept hygienic and clean and are available for inspection at any time," it adds.

"All puppies are raised with tender loving care and leave ourselves with our guarantee of quality and health."

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods, who has called for Lucy's Law to be extended to Northern Ireland, said she had been told the legislation would be changed in the near future.

"The introduction of Lucy's Law would be an important step forward for animal protection locally," she added.

"Puppy and kitten farming is happening right here in Northern Ireland and it's characterised by trauma and torture for the animals used to breed litter after litter.

"Thankfully, Environment Minister Edwin Poots has indicated that he has asked officials to prepare for the introduction of Lucy's Law-type legislation.

"However, it's unlikely that the legislation will pass during this Assembly term.

"Every day, week and month without animal welfare protections and laws against puppy farming creates more potential for animals to suffer.

"For now, I'd urge people who are buying a puppy to make a point of asking to see the animal with its mother as a start. Genuine breeders will have no problem in facilitating this."

The UK Dog Breeding Academy previously made headlines after Sunday Life revealed that in June 2014 it applied for planning permission for a wood pellet boiler and fuel store under the disastrous RHI scheme.