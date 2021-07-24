Ferguson Tractor Day proves to be a big pull

Enthusiasts check out the Wee Grey Fergie at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum

FAMILIES and tractor enthusiasts enjoyed all the fun of the farm during celebrations to mark Ferguson Tractor Day on Saturday.

The Ulster Folk and Transport Museum in Cultra organised events to celebrate the agricultural legacy of innovator Harry Ferguson and marked 75 years of the ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ tractor named after him.

Taking place in collaboration with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society, activities included the chance to catch a glimpse of vintage Ferguson tractors as well as picking ‘Top Tractor’ in the Ballycultra Best in Show Cup.

Co Down’s Harry Ferguson is renowned for inventing the iconic ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ Massey Ferguson tractor in 1946. This was the birth of the Massey Ferguson as it is now known and the machine’s unique three-point linkage system went on to revolutionise farming globally.

Susan Starrett, visitor services manager for Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum, said: “Our annual Ferguson Tractor Day is always a popular event and this year, we’ve invited visitors to learn about Harry Ferguson’s ground-breaking innovations and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the legendary Ferguson TE20, one of the world’s most iconic tractors.”