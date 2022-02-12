Fermanagh man set free from Taliban prison

Film-maker grateful for release from Kabul jail

AN award-winning film-maker from Fermanagh who was held hostage by the Taliban for six days has spoken of his gratitude after being released.

Andrew McConnell was one of several westerners detained by the militant group’s fighters in Afghanistan.

He was freed on Friday evening alongside the former BBC journalist Andrew North.

The pair had been working for the UN Refugee Agency, documenting the ongoing humanitarian disaster that erupted after the withdrawal of western forces.

Posting on his Twitter account yesterday, Mr McConnell, who is originally from Enniskillen, said: “I was released from Taliban custody late [on Friday] night after spending six days inside a Kabul prison.

“[I’m] grateful for all the efforts made by so many to secure our release. Our Afghan colleagues are freed and doing well. Thank you for all the messages of support.”

At least four others, including another former BBC journalist, Peter Jouvenal, are still being held by the Taliban.

Mr McConnell is an award-winning photographer and film-maker who has covered conflict and humanitarian disasters around the world.

Panos Pictures, the photography agency which represents him, welcomed his release.

It said on Twitter: “We are delighted that our friend, colleague and Panos photographer Andrew McConnell has been released from Taliban custody after a number of very tense days. We look forward to seeing him home and safe very soon.”

The UN Refugee Agency also welcomed the news.

A spokesman said: “We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with the UNHCR and the Afghan nationals working with them.

“We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan.”

Around 700,000 Afghans have fled their homes since the Taliban took over in August last year, adding to the 2.9 million people already internally displaced by years of conflict and strife in the country.

At least eight westerners have been arrested by the Taliban during separate incidents in the last two months.

The reasons for the arrests are unclear, and they are not all thought to be related.

Mr McConnell and fellow Irish film-maker Garry Keane won the best documentary award at the 2019 Dublin Film Festival for Gaza, a portrait of Palestinians attempting to lead meaningful lives amid conflict.

The film, shot during the 2014 Gaza war, was selected for the Sundance Film Festival and won a host of other awards.

Speaking to Sunday Life in 2019, Mr McConnell said he had travelled to Palestine to photograph a group of surfers before he ended up making the documentary, which was also his directorial debut.

He described the nomination at the Sundance Film Festival as a highlight of his career up to that point.

“It’s a huge personal honour. It was my first real step into video and I learned a lot on the ground as I went along,” Mr McConnell said.

“But the whole team was really dedicated and did an incredible job. It became a real labour of love. No one ever gave up. Everybody just put everything they had into it, and when we were told about Sundance it was really a special moment.

“It felt like all that work and all the years we had been doing this was all worthwhile.

“The experience for me is a real career high. To go there for the screenings... America is somewhere where this needs to be seen most.

“We had good engagement with the audiences — especially the high school kids.

“For us, this is what we dreamed of when we set out — to try and get this story in front of as many people as possible and let them make up their own minds about the situation and reality of Gaza.

“Let’s face it, this is an utterly unique place in the world. There is nowhere else like it.”