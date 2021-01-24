Fermanagh paedophile Liddle avoids jail over sex order breach

A NOTORIOUS child sex fiend has avoided jail for breaching an order designed to stop him committing more vile crimes.

Serial paedophile Robert John Liddle was given a probation order last week for flouting the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

The 72-year-old former lorry driver and gardener, from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh, was given a SOPO in 2010 after committing indecent assaults on girls as young as seven.

He has been on the sex offenders' register since 1999 with court appearances dating back to the early 1980s.

Liddle was arrested on June 2 last year after someone spotted him standing near a jetty in Newtownbutler where children were swimming.

The terms of his SOPO bar him from being within 30 metres of any area likely to attract children.

During his first appearance before the town's magistrates court a police officer said Liddle had arrived by car and walked on the jetty, where he was "looking at girls aged 12-14, who were wearing bikinis".

nabbed

When he was apprehended by police he said under caution: "I knew this would happen. I go to the jetty every Sunday."

Liddle added: "I spoke to the children and now PSNI are here arresting me."

During interview, he claimed to have stopped at the scene after a trip out, drawing a sketch of the area and recounting what he saw in some detail.

Liddle described a young male child at the scene, and another "right lump of a cub" drying himself after exiting the water. A female in a red bikini "stood out" and he believed her to be the daughter of a police officer. Sentencing Liddle at Dungannon Crown Court on Thursday, the district judge ordered him to serve two years on probation and to live only in Co Fermanagh.

Liddle has also been nabbed after being spotted nearby at Castle Archdale Country Park by an eagle-eyed parent and after being seen in a swimming pool in Coleraine.

In 2011 he was spotted by a Fermanagh woman who recognised him at the Silver Cliffs holiday resort in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, watching girls playing in a pool.