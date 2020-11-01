Fermanagh wedding venue hit by Covid outbreak as Foster sticks to November 13 re-opening date

One of Northern Ireland's most exclusive wedding venues found itself at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak, Sunday Life can reveal.

Belle Isle Estate, near Lisbellaw in Co Fermanagh, hosted a reception after which it is understood several members of the party tested positive for the virus.

The 17th century castle and grounds have been owned by the Duke of Abercorn since 1991, with rooms going for hundreds of pounds per night.

Read more Up to 70 Covid-19 cases in Cavan linked to family who attended Fermanagh wedding

Among those believed to have to tested positive after attending the function was a police officer stationed in Fermanagh. It is understood up to 20 other officers in his station were asked to self-isolate after coming into contact with him.

The PSNI said last night it was not investigating any suspected breaches of coronavirus regulations following the event.

First Minister Arlene Foster pictured at a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

First Minister Arlene Foster said yesterday that Northern Ireland's current restrictions, including the closure of pubs, restaurants and hotels, would end on November 13 as planned.

She added: "We must adapt to co-exist with the virus. That means increasing hospital and testing capacity."

The DUP leader posted on Twitter as Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night announced a month-long lockdown for England, beginning on Thursday and lasting until December 2.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail across the nation will close and people will be told to stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave, but schools, colleges and nurseries will remain open.

Furlough payments at 80% will be extended for the duration of the restrictions.

Read more Boris Johnson says furlough scheme will be extended until December

The Department of Health announced yesterday that another 11 people had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll in Northern Ireland to 708.

There were also 649 new cases diagnosed in the same period following 7,025 tests.

The previous Saturday saw 923 positive Covid-19 tests.

The biggest increase was in the Belfast council area, which saw 118 diagnosed with the virus. The lowest was in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, which recorded 22 new cases.

According to the Department of Health's breakdown of Covid-19 statistics, there are 109 active outbreaks in care homes.

There are currently 346 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, including 48 patients in intensive care (ICU), of which 41 are on ventilators. That leaves 11 ICU beds still available.

With 96% of all hospital beds currently occupied, just 128 were free at the time of going to press.

As of yesterday, five hospitals were operating at above their maximum capacity. They were the Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals in Belfast, the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen and the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.